Pospisil: Batter up for this look at Omaha's baseball history

Down the street from the College World Series, seven blocks to be precise, was the first known site of a baseball game in Omaha.

And before anyone at newly named Charles Schwab Field complains about the length of a game this year, a game in 1867 took nearly five hours to complete. The final score? 110-50.

Omaha’s baseball park history includes a multitude of diamonds before the turn of the 20th century, but only four since then have hosted pro teams or the CWS. Those would be the Western League park (1900-1936) at 15th and Vinton Streets, Rosenblatt Stadium (1949-2010) at 13th Street and Bert Murphy Avenue, Schwab Field (formerly TD Ameritrade Park; 2011-present) and Werner Park in Papillion (2011-present).

The first recorded game for an Omaha team was Aug. 31, 1866, in Fort Calhoun. The Omaha Base Ball Club, by rallying for seven runs in the final inning, beat the Calhoun club 19-18 in a game shortened to five innings by darkness — Omaha was late arriving. Omaha’s nine included captain E.K. Valentine at catcher, F.L. Twombly at pitcher, G.W. Bemis at first (this possibly was the Omaha mayor from 1892-96), W. Piett at second, A.P. Hopkins at third, C. Kettlewell at shortstop, J.P. Cooper in left field, F.D. Cooper in right field and W.W. Angel in center field.

It’s possible the national pastime came to Omaha earlier, based on items in the Omaha Daily Herald in November 1866 about “The Excelsior, Imperturbable, Eternal, Muscular, Indefatigable, Perpetual, Jovial Base Ball Club of Omaha” and “their grand annual exhibition” on Thanksgiving Day. They certainly weren’t modest, and maybe they had played prior to 1866.

It wasn’t until May 4, 1867, that Omaha got around to hosting Fort Calhoun in a rematch. And here’s the mention of Omaha’s first diamond, at 20th and Cuming Streets. Angel was at third base and Valentine in center field when Omaha roughed up the visitors in that 110-50 game. Afterward, the hospitality shown toward the men from Calhoun was CWS-like. The teams adjourned to the St. Charles Hotel, where they ate supper, then took in an evening performance of the Carter Zouave Troupe vaudevillians at Brown’s Hall at 14th and Douglas Streets.

Omaha’s first game involving a professional team was Oct. 11, 1869, at the county fairgrounds at 16th Street and Ames Avenue. The Cincinnati Red Stockings drilled the local nine 65-1 in a game stopped after seven innings because “the Omaha catcher disappeared.”

Not until 1879 did the city have an enclosed ballpark. It was northeast of 18th and Ohio Streets for the city’s short-lived Green Stockings team in the Northwestern League. Spectators arrived at the field in mule-drawn streetcars.

The Union Pacific baseball club built its first ballpark in 1881 near 18th and Locust Streets. The next year, the Burlington & Missouri River ball team built a rival park west of the U.P. grounds near 20th and Locust Streets. The teams certainly were rivals, according to Frank Randle, in 1911 the county’s register of deeds and an old-time Omaha manager:

“Not the slightest hint of love existed between the Union Pacific and B & M teams. Whenever they came in conjunction, the air was cool even on blazing hot days. Why, it got so at one time if a Union Pacific man and a B & M man met each other on the same side of the street one would have to take to the road. Baseball teams cherished rivalries in those days.”

The city’s first downtown ballpark was the Union Pacific park that was built in 1883 between 17th and 19th Streets, St. Mary’s Avenue and Harney Street. The railroaders shut out the St. Louis Browns in a famous 1884 game. This park was said to be like the famed Polo Grounds in New York City in that people could sit on the high ground outside the fence to watch games.

Omaha’s first Western League team, lasting only for the 1885 season, used the old U.P. park on Locust. Omaha returned to the league in 1887 with a ballpark built at 20th and Miami Streets. In 1890 it was used for NU’s first football game, against the Omaha YMCA.

The field was opposite the estate of Edward Parmelee at 1922 Corby St., and every game the big trees in his yard were filled with kids trying to watch the game without paying. The owner also was not amused with all the balls that landed on his doorstep. In centerfield was an advertising sign for coal dealer Jeff Bedford that was worded “Hit Me on the Fly for $20” and only once did a player collect.

That sign would have been a costly proposition in the next ballpark, used from 1894-95 at 17th and Charles Streets. It was known as the “cigar-box” for its small dimensions and was converted to a bicycle racing track. It fueled the debate of where the city ballpark should be, near downtown in a tight space or on the outskirts with more space and lower rent, and Omaha finished the 1895 season back at the fair grounds at 16th and Ames.

Farther west on Ames, at 27th Street, was the ballpark built for the 1898 season by Chicago businessmen, including future American League president Ban Johnson, for another entry into the Western League. The Trans-Mississippi Exposition that year proved to be too much competition and the team left for St. Joseph, Missouri, midseason. The YMCA took over the grounds.

A ballpark, and pro baseball, finally were locked in for the city with the development of the grounds at 15th and Vinton that began as Isaac Hascall’s ball diamond and known as the Nonpareil park when another Western League team was formed in 1900. It was the first time pro baseball was played south of downtown. It was by design. Manager Buck Keith sough to cater to South Omaha’s fan base with easy access from both cities.

Billy “Pa” Rourke, whose playing days dated to the early parks, rebuilt the Vinton Street park in 1911 to seat 7,500 at a cost of $32,000. Through the years at the ballpark, Omaha’s teams were nicknamed Omahogs, Indians, Rangers, Rourkes (for its manager), Buffaloes, Crickets, Packers and Robin Hoods (for a hometown beer). The first night game was in 1930. Three years later, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig brought their barnstorming team there after the Yankees won the 1927 World Series.

Arson was alleged, with one theory suggesting that the Ku Klux Klan was behind it, when the Vinton Street ballpark was destroyed by fire only 90 minutes after an Aug. 14, 1936, exhibition game between Satchel Paige’s Negro All-Stars and the House of David. The Robin Hoods finished their home schedule in Rock Island, Illinois.

Omaha was out of professional baseball after the fire until 1947, when the Omaha Cardinals joined the Western League. They used Legion Park on West Broadway in Council Bluffs for its first two seasons until Municipal Stadium (it only took the city a decade to act) was ready for baseball in 1949. The Cardinals stayed, moving up to the American Association, through 1959. Omaha then was the AAA farm club of the Dodgers in 1961-62 before the stadium went dark for minor-league ball. The renaming to Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium, honoring the mayor (1954-61) who was the first chairman of the stadium committee (he played on Gehrig’s team in the 1927 exhibition and the Babe struck him out in the ninth).

The Kansas City Royals turned the lights back on when it placed its highest farm team in Omaha in 1969.

The CWS came to town in 1950 and stayed at Rosenblatt through 2010. When Schwab opened in 2011 as the new home for the CWS, pro baseball moved to the new Werner Park with the Royals (they were known as the Golden Spikes from 1999-2001) rechristened the Storm Chasers.

This look at Omaha’s baseball history closes with the only time the city hosted a major-league game. On June 13, 2019, as a prelude to the CWS, Kansas City beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3.

Ten runs? That was an inning’s worth for Omaha’s 1867 team on the diamond down the street.