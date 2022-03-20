Pospisil: Buffalo Jones, bison and the birth of Benson

Robbers Roost, the First and Last Chance saloon and Buffalo Jones.

What’s their connection? All are part of the early history of Benson, the central Omaha neighborhood that was an independent town before Omaha annexed it in 1917.

Erastus Benson platted the Benson addition in 1887 along the Military Road leading west from downtown. That road was a supply route to western frontier forts and was laid out in 1857 following the ridges in Douglas County to the Elkhorn River crossing below present-day Elk City (then Elkhorn City, but that’s for another column).

Military Avenue is the current name for the road and the terrain has changed little. Westbound travelers then and now encounter a steep descent toward Cole Creek. Robbers Roost was at the foot of the hill.

It was a “ranch,” or roadhouse, one of many along the Military Road. There, one could get hay, water and stabling for his horses. The traveler could get lodging — and refreshment. Food and drink.

Robbers Roost was in existence by 1864 and probably earlier. The building was said to have been moved from Rockport, a short-lived town near the Douglas-Washington County line, where it had been a hotel.

George Clayes may have been the first proprietor of Robbers Roost. He was granted a land patent in 1859. He also had business in Florence and that may explain how the nearby Rockport hotel came to be on his land in the next county. Selling the property in 1865 to George Martin, Clayes left Omaha for Canada and died in 1888 while serving in the House of Commons.

Robbers Roost “had a bad name, with some reason, as old settlers recall,” a 1911 Omaha Daily Bee feature said. “Later an irrigating station for man and beast was located at this spot and was known all around the countryside as the ‘First and Last Chance’ saloon. Coming into Omaha thirsty people could first wet their dry throats and it was the last place to secure a drink.”

Even in 1894, the Robbers Roost moniker was applied to the area. And with cause, as farmer John Foley found out when he and his wife were robbed by two masked highwaymen on the road.

By then, Buffalo Jones had come and gone from the Benson scene. But while he was in town, he added to his notoriety.

Charles Jesse Jones got his nickname, as did Buffalo Bill Cody, from hunting bison in the Great Plains. But Jones changed from braggart to preservationist and breeder once the bison were nearing extinction. He kept the largest domesticated herd in the country near Garden City, Kansas. In 1891, he moved the herd to Culbertson, Nebraska, then to nearby McCook.

In May 1892, Buffalo Jones sent the herd by cattle car to Irvington in preparation for their new home in the Halcyon Heights addition south of Maple Street and Benson Place. He sold the herd to Will Crary as a promotional gimmick for the housing addition.

As The World-Herald reported, the vexations for Jones while in Omaha were many. Two days later, the animals were in the hands of U.S. authorities. Jones had a lien against him over property in Garden City. That night, P.H. Green of Irvington was selected to guard the herd and Jones made Green more skittish than them. One of the bulls, named Devilish Dick, had killed its previous owner in Culbertson, Jones said, and others were mean. “Green was in a state of nervous terror all night” while unharmed.

Green somehow drove the herd to Halcyon Heights, where U.S. Marshal Brad Slaughter next had custody. “(He’s) thinking of letting his hair grow long and starting a wild west show of his own if he remains much longer in charge of the last buffalo,” The World-Herald said.

At Halcyon Heights, Crary fenced in several acres and put the bison on display. Hopes were to create a building boom.

From a May 1892, advertisement:

The Last of the Buffalo

A majority of all the living buffalo in the world are now on exhibition at the terminus of the Benson and Halcyon Heights railway. Gates open at 2 o’clock. Admission 25c. Children under 12 years, 10c.

The next Sunday, 2,700 people flocked there on two 16-foot motorcars. “The buffalo corral was crowed all day. Much interest centered in ‘Devilish Dick,’ the big bull (that) has killed one man and three horses in the last eleven months. … His keeper is in constant attendance and the only danger is to people getting so close to the fence as to be struck by slivers that he would kick off if excited.”

Every afternoon, Jones rode into the enclosure to rope, with comic relief, a bison to the delight of spectators who rode a motor car to the Benson village. One Sunday in September, two young men had their team of horses frightened by the bison. The horses were injured swerving into the corral and back out once they saw the bison.

Then ensued a horse race that was quite the scene. Buffalo Jones mounted his herd horse and pursued the runaway team back toward the village. Spectators scampered for cover as the horses swerved back and forth across the dirt road. Jones caught up to them, secured one and roped the other as the horse was heading for the Clifton Hill area.

Jones and his herd wintered at the Camenzind farm and were still around in 1893. In June, he had 50 of the bison at the South Omaha stockyards and drew a large crowd. But as his finances continued in shambles, he sold off most of the herd to breeders in Vermont and Montana.

Jones was an interesting character. After leaving Benson, he was in on the Cherokee Strip land race, ventured to the Yukon during the Alaskan gold rush and was the first game warden for Yellowstone National Park. Western author Zane Grey was a friend and wrote about his travels and adventures with Jones in “The Last of the Plainsmen.”

While the bison weren’t worth much in lot sales at the time, Halcyon Heights and Benson eventually generated the Maple Street business district that has been renewed as an entertainment destination. Those in the First and Last Chance saloon would have raised a glass of rot-gut whiskey.

