Omaha’s Hispanic population was increasing in the 1910s.

Those who immigrated from Mexico were looking for a better living. Some worked summers in the western Nebraska beet fields and wintered in Omaha. Others were railroad laborers. It was only a few years before packinghouse jobs opened to them.

The growing Hispanic community desired a church whose worship services were conducted in Spanish.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church became their spiritual home in South Omaha.

Omaha Archbishop Jeremiah Harty commissioned the Augustinian fathers to start a Spanish-speaking congregation in 1919. The Rev. Leonard Azcona, from Spain, held his first Mass in the school hall of St. Agnes parish. He then rented a storefront, at 21st and Q Streets, to convert to a chapel.

The church struggled. The parish’s finance committee went door-to-door — on pay days — to solicit funds to support the church.

The Rev. Azcona was transferred from Omaha and Our Lady of Guadalupe disbanded for a few years. But during the decade, several hundred Mexican immigrants were brought into South Omaha as strikebreakers.

The Rev. Francis Mario Alba was called in 1928 to reorganize the congregation. Through the Depression and World War II, the church’s home was a rented store building, 59-by-19 feet and windowless, at 5027 S. 24th St. Our Lady of Guadalupe was known as the “store church.”

In 1944, the Rev. Angelus Almarcegui began a campaign for a permanent building. Within five months, a site was purchased at 23rd and O Streets. By the middle of 1948, the ever-struggling parish had collected $35,000.

Groundbreaking was held in May 1950 and the structure was dedicated in June 1951. The church is now part of the Assumption-Guadalupe bilingual parish.

It was at Our Lady of Guadalupe that the parents of Edward “Babe” Gomez received his Congressional Medal of Honor, awarded posthumously in 1952. Gomez was killed in the Korean War as a 19-year-old. A street in South Omaha is named for him.

A long history

The city’s Hispanic history, it’s said, goes back to pioneer days. The 1860 federal census shows James Diego, listed as a 12-year-old and a laborer, as the only Mexican-born Omaha resident. A decade later, Lee Mata (or Malta) was the first from Mexico to be married in the city. His bride in 1870 was Irish-born Catherine Riley.

Mata’s occupation in the 1870 census (he was one of only seven in town from Mexico who were counted) was listed as a laborer. Perhaps he worked for the Union Pacific or another railroad — the primary employers for Omaha’s few Mexican immigrants in the 19th century.

After the 1910 Mexican revolution, small numbers of families began relocating to Omaha. One immigrant was Ignacio Reyes.

Reyes took his wife and 6-month-old daughter from northern Mexico in 1916 after rebels ransacked the land he tenant-farmed. His travels and jobs in the United States landed him in Red Oak, Iowa. There, he was advised to come to Omaha, for “it’s a fine city.”

Reyes, who worked more than 40 years as a sausage maker at a packing plant, said when he arrived in Omaha there were fewer than a dozen Hispanic families. Among them were Guadalupe Sousa with his wife and 10 children, and Joseph Carrillo, founder of the Mexican Mutualist Society.

When the Sousas came here, they first lived in Carville. It was a barrio north of the roundhouse in the Burlington railroad’s Gibson yards along the Missouri River, east of what is now the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. When the Omaha Bee detailed its conditions in 1928, the “village” had 18 families with a population of 78.

There were two unnamed streets, the shorter one running north and south and the longer east-west path connected the tracks to the high cliff. The Bee’s writer said the winding path resembled the scenic railway on Pike’s Peak.

Five boxcars, wheels removed, sat on the short street, 12 on the long one. Rent was $1.50 a month. The 18th dwelling was said to be closer to a house than a boxcar and was home to a family of 10. At their backdoor was the communal well.

Eight of the 16 families living in Carville in 1930 were ordered to move out of the boxcars. The railroad wanted them back. To stay in the squalor family members had to be employed by the railroad.

Better settlements were being established in Little Italy at Seventh and Pierce Streets and in South Omaha — in the Brown Park neighborhood and housing areas near the packinghouses.

Small businesses followed, especially in South Omaha. Joe Ramirez, who opened a billiard parlor in 1926, was still in business in 1962 and was said to be the dean of Hispanic-born businessmen.

Among Mexican-owned restaurants, mostly small eateries on 24th Street, El Charro was the longest-lasting.

Antonio Espejo started serving tacos, enchiladas and arroz con pollo from his El Charro café in 1947, in the basement of a building at 5407 S. 24th St. Espejo’s sons Isaac and Ezequiel took over operation in 1960. When they moved the restaurant to an old fire station at 5223 S. 20th St. in 1971, their claim was that El Charro was the oldest Mexican restaurant in town. It closed in 1978.

Cinco de Mayo

Coming up is Cinco de Mayo, which in the past 30 years has overtaken Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16) as the more widely celebrated Hispanic holiday in the United States. Chalk that up to the American distributors of Corona beer.

Omaha’s first recorded Mexican Independence Day celebration was at the Trans-Mississippi Exposition in 1898. Albino Nuncio, the Mexican commissioner to the exposition, threw a banquet for the exposition officials and prominent men of the city.

In 1942, World-Herald reporter Bill Billotte attended a Cinco de Mayo gathering at the Butcher’s and Workmen’s Temple at 25th and M Streets.

“Black-eyed senoritas and their dark escorts swayed through the tango in its original form as toe-tickling Spanish music set the spectators in the well-filled hall moving to the rhythm,” Billotte wrote. “Enchiladas, tamales and beer were served buffet style and there were as many blonde heads as there were brunets as friends of the Mexicans crowded into the hall to help them celebrate.”

South Omaha’s official Cinco de Mayo celebration has been ongoing since 1986. This year’s event is not on the May 5 weekend, but a week later.