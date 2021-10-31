Pospisil: History of extreme poverty in North Omaha Bottoms goes back to 19th century

“To be sure it is all not a wilderness,” the Bee wrote. “There are some bright spots in the way of comfortable, frugal homes that have tarried behind in the general exodus of the more prosperous population that made room for the encroaching railroad tracks, but in the main the district is poor — poor in the fullest, most inclusive sense of the term.”

The majority of the dwellings were constructed from odds and ends of lumber, discarded tin roofing and whatever else was found in the dumps. Others were little more than caves in the bluff with a shack built over the front — dugouts — that had as their only advantage being sheltered from winter’s cold winds. Sanitation was poor.

Another squalid area adjacent to the Bottoms was the Winspear Triangle from Cass to Grace Streets and from Fifth to Eighth Streets at its widest point. For years, the ownership of the Winspear Triangle’s 30 acres was in dispute between the city and the railroad. The city eyed the strip as early as 1918 for a Port of Omaha as barge traffic was increasing. But squatters again thought the land was theirs, making sales and giving deeds. About 1924, one squatter decided to sell all the land and made out a deed. The other squatters went to court.