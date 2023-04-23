The Eppley name is embedded in Omaha.

Fittingly. Because it was from his hotels that Eugene C. Eppley made the millions that benefited civic and community endeavors over 30 years.

Eppley Airfield. Eppley Institute for cancer research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Eppley College of Business Administration at Creighton University, Eppley Administration Building at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

And while the City-County Building was not named for him, the site was purchased with a grant from his record-setting foundation.

Eppley was born into the hotel business, but nothing was turned over to him. He built his career from a start as a manual laborer at a hotel, making 12.5 cents an hour.

He became an Omahan after purchasing the Hotel Fontenelle in the 1920s. He lived in the hotel until his death in 1958 at age 74.

“The veteran hotel man was a lonely individual. He had no family and while for many years he led an active social life, he had few intimates,” said The World-Herald in an editorial after his death. “Vastly successful in business, the possessor of a fortune sometimes estimated upward of $30 million, Mr. Eppley spent his later years trying to arrange for the disposal of his money in such a way that it would be useful.”

Eppley was from Akron, Ohio. His great-great grandfather owned Eppley’s Tavern in Philadelphia, where George Washington and Benjamin Franklin were frequent lodgers. Rudyard Kipling mentioned the establishment in his poem “Rewards and Fairies.”

Eppley’s father, Owen, owned two hotels in Akron. Eugene was an only child. His parents divorced when he was 16, and his dad cut financial support to the family for his final three years of marriage.

Eugene graduated from Culver Military Academy in northern Indiana and briefly attended Stanford — his maternal grandmother was supporting his mother and him. Back in Ohio, he got his first job in the hotel business at the Hotel McKinley in Canton. He was a furniture mover.

Quickly he was promoted to bellboy, then hotel steward. At 20, he was said to be the youngest steward in the U.S. It’s where he learned his famed attention to detail. He managed hotels in Pennsylvania and Minneapolis, then partnered to buy two hotels in Ohio.

His focus shifted to the Missouri River valley with the leasing of the Hotel Martin in Sioux City, Iowa, and the Carpenter and Cataract in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Eppley Hotels Co. was incorporated in 1917 with four hotels he owned and three that he leased.

Omaha became Eppley Hotel’s headquarters, and he moved here from Sioux City after his 1921 purchase of the Fontenelle and six other hotels in Nebraska — two in Lincoln and one each in Franklin, Table Rock, Scottsbluff and Columbus. Those were owned by the Nebraska Hotel Company before entering receivership. The Nebraska Supreme Court reversed the sale, but Eppley ultimately completed his purchase.

His properties, which numbered 50 over time, included the Quitandinha resort near Rio de Janeiro that he tried to turn around after the Brazilian government shut its casino, and the Elms and Oaks resort at Excelsior Springs in Missouri near Kansas City. In the 1950s, he had the largest privately-held hotel chain in the nation.

Harry Truman secretly stayed in Eppley’s personal suite at the Elms the night of the 1948 presidential election, then returned the next afternoon “to his lucky hotel” for lunch, therapeutic bath and massage and rest. Whenever Truman was in Omaha, Eppley put him in a suite at the Fontenelle.

After nearly 40 years of ownership, Eppley sold his 22 hotels with 5,420 rooms to Sheraton for $30 million in 1956. Most of the proceeds went to the Eugene C. Eppley Foundation, incorporated in 1949 for the primary purpose of funding cancer research. The mission changed later to providing start-up funds.

When Eppley was chosen at age 48 as the 39th king of Ak-Sar-Ben, a World-Herald profile said he enjoyed horseback riding and golf, walking (he’d circle the milelong Ak racetrack four times three time a week) and gave original parties.

Eppley suffered two strokes in 1955, never regaining full use of his voice. The stroke was perhaps a contributing factor to the sale of his hotels. Becoming more reclusive while living on the fifth floor of the Fontenelle, he died in his suite on Oct. 14, 1958. He’s buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery in north Omaha.

Before Eppley’s death, the foundation had given funds to what was then Omaha University for a library (now the administration building at UNO) and to Culver Military for classrooms and an auditorium. He also bought land the Platte River south of Omaha for the Salvation Army’s use as a resident camp for mothers and children. The camp was destroyed by the floods of 2019.

Aviation fascinated Eppley. He took flying lessons in Ohio, fortuitously missing his last one as the instructor was killed when the plane crashed. He sponsored prizes at the Omaha Air Races in the 1930s.

So when Omaha desperately needed to improve the municipal airport, the Omaha Airport Authority, led by Eppley Foundation trustee Arthur Storz Sr., arranged a grant of more than $1 million from the foundation.

Thus the airport was renamed Eppley Airfield in 1961. The airport was the ninth served by United Air Lines to obtain jet service.

Eppley set up his foundation so it would exhaust its funds 15 years after his death. It took 20 to close the books. Total donations were $36 million, making the foundation the state’s largest prior to the Kiewit Foundation in 1980.

Among the institutions outside the Omaha colleges that benefitted were the Boys Club of Omaha, Henry Doorly Zoo for the Pachyderm Hill home for elephants, the YMCA, and Michigan State University for its School of Hotel Administration.

The last three checks from the foundation, in 1977 and 1978, were for $250,000 to the St. Joseph Hospital on 30th Street and a combined $30,000 for the Boys Club and the Salvation Army.

“Like many a wealthy man before him, Mr. Eppley doubtless found that the wise disbursement of his fortune posed problems as formidable as the earning of it,” the 1958 World-Herald editorial said. “His fellow Omahans will hope that he solved these problems to his satisfaction.

“They will remember him as a generous man who tried to ease the lot of the poor, and who gave a great deal of his wealth to education.”

A starting point for this column: “Eugene C. Eppley, His Life and Legacy” (1969), by now-retired UNO history professor Harl A. Dalstrom.