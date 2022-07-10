 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pospisil: King Lake residents showed resilience against angry waters

Cayaks were used at King Lake to get around or just for fun in 2010 after flooding was widespread in western Douglas County along the Elkhorn River. 

 JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD

Subscribe to the paper, buy a lot in King Lake.

It’s how the unincorporated cabin community northwest of Waterloo in western Douglas County began, as a promotion of the Omaha Daily News nearly a century ago.

Here was the proposition in 1925: A lot 20-feet wide by 100-feet deep was $67.50. Put $10 down and pay $2.50 a month. The caveat? You had to subscribe for six months to a newspaper that was lagging in circulation, along with the Omaha Bee, behind The World-Herald.

Stu Pospisil

Stu Pospisil

It was an attractive pitch to middle-class Omahans to be like the wealthy and have a summer place outside the city in the days before air conditioning. About half of the 4,023 lots were said to have been snatched up in the first 10 days they were on the market.

Call that the second good flood that came along to King Lake. There have been many others that have inundated the community, including that in March 2019 from which some of its 300 residents are still recovering.

How was the lake formed?The Elkhorn of the late 1800s snaked through the valley it shares with the Platte River to the west. About 2 miles northwest of Waterloo an ox-bow bend was mostly on 130 acres owned by John Silvis. From a flood, either in 1888 or 1891, the river changed course and the bend became a cut-off lake. By 1895, Silvis sold part of his holdings inside the lake’s horseshoe to neighboring landowner George W. King. Hence King Lake.

“Three camping parties were noticed at King’s Lake and we do not wonder at their enthusiasm, for it is indeed a beautiful place for a splendid outing and general good time,” the Douglas County Gazette wrote in 1895. The Nebraska State Journal in Lincoln in 1907 said the lake was more than a mile long and abounded with fish.

It was a summer resort on a small scale. The Valley Enterprise newspaper in 1905 reported camping privileges were $1 per tent. Picnic charges were 15 cents for a single rig, 25 cents for a double. A longtime King Lake resident, Dewey Smith, told the Fremont Tribune in 1982 he first visited the area in 1913 as a kid riding bikes with his buddies and later would pay the Kings 50 cents for hunting privileges.

George King’s heirs, including son Swan King, sold the four large lots that incorporated the lake to New York City developer Arthur Smadbeck in May 1925. Smadbeck used the Daily News as his chief marketing agent.

April Archives_Kings Lake 1960.JPG

Car is nearly completely submerged at King's Lake in front of the Frank Garner home on April 2, 1960.

“(We) are not in the real estate business. We only desire to give an extraordinarily valuable opportunity to our present readers and to the new readers whom we will attract by this remarkable offer,” began the text of a two-page ad announcing the opening of the King Lake resort. “(We) wanted to give (our) readers something new, unusual and something to create the biggest possible sensation in Omaha. To find such a place (we) sent experts in all directions from Omaha and search was continued for months, and hundreds of locations discarded on account of one disadvantage or another. We finally chose the one location that met with every advantage we had planned and offered no objections.”

Streets were named for flowers and trees, in alphabetical order. Inside the horseshoe of the lake, Blossom, Camellia, Daisy, Evergreen, Flower, Gladiolus, Holly and Iron (?) were the east-west streets and Ash, Buttercup, Crocus and Dahlia the main north-south streets. How did Iron get in there?

The lots came with the promise of a riverfront beach, docks for boat landings, an arched “rustic” bridge across the lake, exclusive use of the waterfront, beach and bathing house and free membership in the large stucco community clubhouse. Each subscriber could buy up to five of the more than 4,000 lots, hence it was possible to have a frontage of 100 feet. But none of the lots were on the lake.

There also was competition for King Lake as Omaha’s summer resort: Venice. Several miles to the south along the Platte and north of West Center Road, another cabin community launched about the same time. It offered larger lots for a higher price and overpromised on its amenities. Only a nine-hole golf course was completed (Venice’s history was detailed in a 2021 column).

King Lake fared better than Venice, which went belly-up fast. But it’s had its share of setbacks.

Take 1927. In late February, an ice jam on the Elkhorn above the Union Pacific bridge at Waterloo flooded that town and King Lake. Swan King told The World-Herald only two or three of the 125 cottages, those owned by the DeMolay and the Gustavus Adolphus alumni club, were not flooded. The Fontenelle Club had a foot of water. The sheet metal clubhouse of, naturally, the United Metal Workers union, was in the path of the flood as was the tearoom owned by Mildred King, Swan’s daughter.

Earlier in the month, the Bee’s publisher, Nelson Updike, purchased the Daily News and combined the two newspapers. How would that affect King Lake lot owners, said to number more than 1,000? Many of them went to a meeting and were assured the Bee-News would back the development, offer title insurance (for $5 a lot) and “assume all promises which the Daily News had previously made.”

20191226_new_kinglake_pic_cm009.jpg

A sign that greets visitors who enter King Lake promises they will rebuild on Dec. 23, 2019.

But promises in a newspaper ad weren’t the same as clauses in a contract. At the meeting a woman asked why a beach had not been built. Wasn’t in the lot contract. A man asked why the lake hadn’t been made suitable by pumping out mud. Wasn’t in the contract.

In 1929, abstractor Frank Norton purchased 1,500 unsold lots, lot owners renamed their group the King Lake Country Club and they were hoping for improvements that included a golf course and tennis courts. It had a much larger issue than supplying country club sports. The 1927 flood had deposited 4 feet of mud in the lake. Not until 1934, after four years of it being nearly a dry bed, was the lake dredged and re-stocked with fish.

In 1947, Smadbeck and his wife sold 1,400 lots to a New Yorker for $100. The community gradually changed from a weekend getaway to year-round living because the housing was inexpensive being in a flood plain. By 1954, 85 families were living at the lake.

King Lake has been flooded by the Elkhorn many times — February 1927, June 1940, June 1944, March 1960, March 1962, March 1965, June 1967, February 1971, March 1978, June 1984, February 1997, June 2010 and March 2019. In the 1970s, Douglas County condemned and removed about 150 damaged and abandoned cabins and outbuildings.

But residents of King Lake are resilient. It’s always seemed that way. And continuing to help them rebuild after the 2019 flood is King’s Garden, a nonprofit ministry that has served King Lake for a decade. Last month, for example, it had a surplus building materials giveaway.

King Lake will see its centennial in three years. More than Venice could say.

* * *

Correction: Apologies to Eileen Wirth, the author of “The Women Who Built Omaha,” for misspelling her last name in last week’s column.

