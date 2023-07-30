The Union Pacific made Millard a village.

Western Electric took it to a city.

Annexation by Omaha turned it into a neighborhood.

It’s been 150 years since Omaha banker Ezra Millard platted his namesake community on either side of the railroad’s then-main line in October 1873.

It was a far better name than what the railroad had been using — “Side-Track.”

“With the right efforts it will soon change its name and character,” the Omaha Daily Herald reported in 1872. “The citizens who call it Millard are the sound and solid old farmers who have so long abided in and near Dr. (Harvey) Link’s.”

The ownership of old Millard traces to 1855, soon after Nebraska Territory opened to settlement. George and Cyrus Stevens came west from Maine. In 1857 the brothers purchased 160-acre military bounty land warrants from men they knew from their hometown, Seth Billington and Joshua Wing.

From a history of their family, it’s known the Stevenses applied for adjoining tracts and fulfilled residency requirements by building small houses from cottonwoods. George and the former Mary Kofoed married in July 1858. Twelve days later, Cyrus drowned while crossing the Papillion Creek after a heavy rain.

The railroad came through the Stevens land in 1865. Was this area, along the West Papillion, prime ground for a town?

At that time, Dr. Link was the prominent settler. His land was northwest of 144th and L Streets. To build his first house, in the winter of 1856, he slid the wood from a Shenandoah, Iowa, sawmill, piece by piece across the still-thin ice of the Missouri River to be hauled to his land that was six miles from any settlement.

Link served in the last territorial legislature. He established the area’s first school in 1868 and served on the Millard school board for 24 years. He was president of the state medical association and was the state’s oldest practicing physician, with 50 years in the profession, before his death at 82 in September 1906.

George Stevens sold the family’s 320 acres in 1871, moving to Colfax County to farm. The buyer, Edwin Perley, couldn’t reach agreement with the U.P. for establishing a village and resold the parcel several months later to Ezra Millard, again with the understanding that there would be a village.

Once the sidetrack was put in, in September 1872, the locals wanted more. A depot for passengers and freight. A post office. A blacksmith. Businesses.

Ezra Millard, the first president of Omaha National Bank and Omaha’s mayor from 1869 to 1871, employed U.P. survey engineers to plat his town. As with many railroad towns, the streets were parallel or perpendicular to the tracks.

According to Alfred Andreas’ “History of the State of Nebraska” (1882), the railroad built a section house and depot by the end of 1873. Papillion merchants A.R. Kennedy and Hiram Pomeroy opened Millard’s first general store.

The village gained a post office in September 1873, with Henry Kelsey the postmaster.

Among the first buyers of residential lots in 1874 were Rebecca Fenton ($5) and Kelsey ($3). Andreas said Kelsey and Julius Schroeder built the first houses on the townsite. Christian Kaelber, once a stonecutter at Fort Kearny, bought Kelsey’s original farmhouse and moved it to a new lot.

The first male born in Millard was Henry Kelsey’s son — named for the town — for which Ezra Millard bestowed a lot to Millard Kelsey (1875-1938).

Kennedy and Pomeroy apparently didn’t stay long in Millard, but they kindled a spark in business. John Schwab built the Millard Mills on the Papio in 1875, costing $7,500. Henry Karstens built the Millard House hotel in 1876.

Listed in the Nebraska Gazetteer and Business Directory of 1879-80 were Samuel Cotner as postmaster and owner of a general store, J.A. Cox with a general store, Arunah Gage and John Hollenbeck Sr. as justices of the peace, Karstens as proprietor of the Millard House and saloon, John James Stewart the railroad’s station agent and a telegraph operator.

Kaelber (he obtained Millard’s first liquor license in 1876) was a grain dealer, John Pederson a blacksmith and wagonmaker, Christian Poppenhagen and Schroeder as saloon owners (Poppenhagen also was a blacksmith). Fred Selp and William Von Dohren were carpenters and builders, M. Knuffka as shoemaker, and Charles Stutzner a building painter.

More businesses came. Lars Johnson started a brickyard in the spring of 1880. At full capacity, he and five workers turned out 500,000 bricks annually.

Cotner erected a grain elevator the next year with a 50,000 bushel capacity. Michael Tex opened a lumberyard in 1882. Henry Heitholt opened a wagon and carriage factory in a 40-by-50-foot building in 1882. John Lemke was a stock dealer.

Charles Kolberman bought the Schwab mill in November 1881. Poppenhagen expanded his saloon to include lodging as the original Farmer’s Home hotel. Frederick Ebener was a druggist (his father was a physician) and operated a cigar factory.

On Sept. 26, 1885, Millard became an incorporated village. Male voters petitioned the Douglas County Board for that status. The board adopted Millard as its official name — the railroad and others were using “Millard station.” Kaelber, Lemke, Stutzner, Schroeder and Henry Simonsen were the interim board of trustees.

Schroeder was chairman of the first village board. William Peters was treasurer and Kelsey clerk and justice of the peace. Subsequently elected were James Nelson, John Fritz, Kaelber and Poppenhagen.

Next week: The rest of Millard’s story.