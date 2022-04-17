Pospisil: Omaha's hermits never sought publicity, but still found local fame

Why does one choose the life of a hermit?
For Jim Baldwin, the reason was disillusionment stemming from World War I.
He and his five brothers enlisted. Jim was in the infantry stateside and served only three months. But Theodore (Ted), four years younger, was discharged a day after the Armistice. He came home injured, either shell-shocked or had been gassed.
The horrors of war.
Soon after, Jim retreated with Ted and their father from the family home near the Missouri River south of downtown “downstream” to a tranquil place in deep woods.
For the next 40 years, Jim Baldwin was The Hermit of Fontenelle Forest.
“You say you think it’s odd for a man like me to leave what you call ‘civilization’ to live in the woods? Well, now, I just don’t know about that,” he told an unnamed World-Herald reporter who sought him out in his refuge in 1954.
“You were busy killing each other when I pulled out of the mess after World War I and it don’t seem to me you been doin’ much of anything else since. When I got out of that uniform, I made up my mind I was not going to take any more silly orders. I got me these 43 acres and have lived in peace.”
He was a born storyteller. Any Scoutmaster or Cub Scout pack leader from that era would attest to that. From that World-Herald article. “Sharp eyes peering out of a tangle of beard and hair, Jim can keep 30 youngsters in a state of breathless suspense as he talks of the ‘cre-e-e-tures of these here woods,’ both real and fanciful.”
James Cleveland Baldwin was born July 3, 1887, in St. Paul, Minnesota. His family moved to Omaha sometime before the birth of his next brother in 1889. They settled in the area of the old Willow Springs distillery at Second and Hickory Streets. On his draft registration card from 1917, Baldwin said he was working as a carpenter at Willow Springs and living with his family at 127 Martha St.
Baldwin was born for the outdoors. He was a popular, respected leader for the Omaha Walking Club. He became caretaker of the club’s summer camp. Its clubhouse was an old shack in the forest. Nearby had to be the 43 acres in the river-bottom thicket that were Baldwin’s.
Life for Hermit Jim was idyllic. He lived simply, either in a hut (that very well might have been the walking club’s shack) or in a cave, growing his own produce and living off fishing and the wild food of the forest. Visitors would bring cigarettes, cigars and an occasional delicacy. He was a voracious reader.
His only interactions with government were yearly when he had to come up with $65 in property tax.
He ran afoul once with the walking club. Seems around the shack he’d wear only a well-ventilated, er, moth-eaten, bathing suit. It was a distasteful sight for many of the ladies in the club, and they made up most of the membership. He got a letter from the board — either find a better suit or wear his khakis. Said the Omaha Sunday Bee-News: “That made Jim’s friends mad. But not Jim. For he was the recipient, in the next few days, of eight bathing suits.”
Sadly, his last chapter began with an unprovoked assault in the forest. It was front-page news in June 1959 when he lost his right eye.
He had been hit with a lead-weighted pool cue by one of the two 17-year-old boys who were on a weekend camping trip with their Scout troop. When he recovered, Bellevue gave him a hero’s welcome — a limousine ride from the Omaha VA hospital, a procession led by a small band and a helicopter ride back to his hut.
“I’m not mad at anybody and never have been,” he said. “Maybe I’ll get a little lonesome now. Those hospital nurses are mighty nice.”
Baldwin moved back to the Martha Street home a couple years later, passing away in Omaha on June 8, 1966.
Before we leave Omaha’s hermit history, several others need to be mentioned.
There was Willie the Hermit. James William Holliday lived in the hollow at Second and Dorcas Streets, not far from the Baldwins. He was 40 when he died from an errant .22-caliber rifle shot by a teenager who was target shooting in the area. It was ruled accidental. Neighbors raised money to place a marker on his grave in Mount Hope Cemetery.
There was E.V. Rosebard, the Keystone Hermit. A sometime laborer at Updike Lumber, he lived in a brush-covered ex-greenhouse, a little more than a cave, in a ravine at 86th and Boyd Streets. A milkman found him unconscious and suffering from exposure and malnutrition during the winter of 1955. Area kids said he lived on milk, sugar cubes and bread. He had no stove in his 10-by-5-foot den, no light, no windows. He did have a mailbox. And milk delivery.
There was Charley Splittz, who claimed the distinction of Omaha’s first garbage master. He was the one to call when there was a dead carcass. He took his trade to South Omaha, but tired of city living and in the mid-1890s, built three shacks in the side off a hill in Mormon’s Hollow. An area incorporated into Fontenelle Forest. But he died in 1915, so Jim Baldwin had no competition as the forest’s resident hermit.
And to bring the disillusionment of a hermit from war full circle, there was Frank Benak. World-Herald columnist Mike Kelly wrote about “Pango” after his death in 1996.
The Purple Heart recipient told relatives only late in life that Gen. George Patton had paid him a compliment for risking danger to pull wounded comrades to safety — “Benak, you live a charmed life.”
But Benak never got over the war. Never had a charmed life. He lived out his final 50 years in a 12-by-14-foot shack he built, without electricity or running water, in the trees on the river bottom below the Henry Doorly Zoo hilltop.
As Mike Kelly wrote, and what applies to the rest of the hermits who have been chronicled this month, “Pango posted a no-trespassing sign on his life. For the most part, people kept out.”
