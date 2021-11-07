Pospisil: Omaha's south side was always more than its nicknames

Goats were among the barnyard animals kept by the Bohemians. But because the hollows weren’t good grazing ground, boys would have to take the goats up on the hill and stake them out.

“There were so many goats on the hill that it soon became known as goat mountain.” And because their work was done once the goats were staked, the boys would bide their time playing sandlot ball. “These boys would belt the ball down the mountain, race around the paths and have a good time. Some of South Omaha’s better ball teams were formed on Goat Mountain.”

Goose Hollow was a Lithuanian neighborhood south of Q Street. Its boundaries were roughly 33rd to 36th Streets, T to V Streets. In 1955, South Omaha historian Mose McKeon told the South Omaha Sun about the geese and their fate. It seems paved streets hastened their demise.

Many of the Lithuanians raised geese as a source of income. Quite talkative at all hours, the birds roamed at will on the unpaved streets and alleys. Then the area was annexed and the roadways improved.