Pospisil: The Center Mall doesn't get the credit it deserves

On the southeast corner of 42nd and Center Streets is a monument to the golden age of shopping malls.
The Center doesn’t get the credit it deserves nationally as one of the first enclosed shopping malls and certainly the tallest in the U.S. at its opening in 1955 with stores on five floors.
Younkers Department Store was its main tenant. Hested’s was a second chain store. The Big Chief Supermarket was also a major tenant at the start.
Shoppers of a certain age will remember Calandra’s Camera and Lollipop Lane. Bowlers will remember the top-floor Sky Lanes and diners the Cimarron Room.
Before The Center, Omaha’s main shopping districts were downtown, South Omaha and Benson. Omaha contractor John Wiebe considered driving time from them as part of his site location process. He and mall architect Kenneth Welch from Grand Rapids, Michigan, made aerial surveys first, then prepared aerial maps, growth-trend charts and plotted residential density.
Only late in his life did Wiebe share that he came to Omaha on a top-secret project during World War II. He was the chief planning engineer at the Glenn L. Martin plant that would become the site of Offutt Air Force Base. The plant produced 650 B-29s, including the Enola Gay that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
The World-Herald’s Michael Kelly, in a tribute column after Wiebe’s death in 2009, wrote that Wiebe’s wife, Harriett, fueled the idea of the regional shopping center when she would complain that she couldn’t find a parking place when she went downtown to shop.
Wiebe’s original plans were for a $1.5 million shopping center of 93,000-square-feet of store space and space for 750 vehicles.
Before construction began in 1954, the project more than doubled in size to 194,000-square-feet and 1,100 parking spaces and the cost estimate grew to $4.5 million. It was built on undeveloped land. It was a high clay cliff visible from the new Veterans Hospital and the Field Club. Crews removed 100,000 cubic yards of dirt to fit the shopping and the tiered parking into the contours.
Iowa-based Younkers was the main tenant when the mall had its grand opening in October 1955. The department store occupied parts of the second, third and fourth levels.
What else was at The Center in its early years? Fifth level: Al Green’s Skyroom restaurant. Third level: Calandra’s Camera Store, Spectator women’s clothing, Baker’s Qualicraft Shoes, Lerner’s Vogue, Thom McAn shoes, National Shirt Shops.
Second level: Brain’s Store, Lollipop Lane, Cook Paint, J Warner’s Photography, Center Loan and Investment, Center Coffee Shop. First level: Big Chief Supermarket, Hested Stores, Carl S. Baum drugstore, Mode O’Day women’s clothing, Kimball Laundry, Reed’s Ice Cream and Snack Shop, Anthony’s Panther Room Cocktail Lounge, Omar Baking retail store, barber shop.
At Christmastime, full-time traffic directors were hired to control foot traffic at mall entrances.
In 1959, the fifth level was expanded for the 24-lane Sky Lanes and the Cimarron Room restaurant. Both were operated by Ben Kava. Omaha Benson graduate and nationally known entertainer Julie Wilson had a two-week engagement in the Cimarron in 1961. Kava in 1963 opened the Clink Lounge that had a jail motif. “Don’t miss our nightly ‘Sing Sing’ at the piano bar playing your favorite tunes” and “Will you … be the Jailbird of the week? And be surprised with prizes” were advertised.
On Oct. 17, 1969, fire destroyed the fifth level and damaged the rest of the mall. Insurance losses were reported as more than $5 million. It took more than a year to get The Center back to 80% occupancy. Kava rebuilt Sky Lanes, the Cimarron Room and the lounge that he renamed the Devil’s Nest. He died in 1975 in a car accident, with son Ben taking over.
The fire came when Omaha was adding larger regional malls. Crossroads opened in 1960. Wiebe built Westroads — five times larger than The Center — that opened in 1968. The city was rapidly expanding westward and the old shopping districts saw stores close or move to the Dodge corridor malls. The Center was not immune.
Younkers was one of its last retailers. It closed in January 1996. The Center’s owners were prepared. The partnership that purchased the mall from Wiebe in 1978 eagerly turned the 120,000-square-feet into more profitable office space. Sky Lanes closed 18 months later. Its space was leased to Physicians Mutual Insurance Co. for a telemarketing center.
Community assistance and government offices now fill much of The Center. Its uses may have transitioned, but its logo is the same as in 1955. It still brings a smile driving past Omaha’s first mall.
Stories of Omaha's history by Stu Pospisil
Many Omahans of a certain age remember visiting Santa at Toyland in the Brandeis department store. The tradition dated to the 1900s when J.L. Brandeis and Sons were the proprietors of the Boston Store.
The Benson and the Hanscom are only two of the more than 70 theaters that sprung up outside downtown Omaha during the first half of the 20th century. The majority opened — and closed — during the era of silent films.
Omaha’s first auto club, formed in 1902, included 20 of the city’s 25 auto owners. Their first activity was a road rally to Blair and back.
Take a look back at the history of the Chermot Ballroom and some of the big names that played there.
The New Tower’s front lobby had a Normandy castle motif with great stone walls, heraldic crests and wood-burning fireplace. The massive beams and lofty ceilings carried over into the Crest Dining Room.
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.
Pardon the pun, but another of my deep digs has turned up forgotten burial grounds across Douglas County.
The fame of Curo Springs was so far-reaching that in pioneer days — every fall and spring — people from 100 miles away (some crossing the Missouri in crude boats) would come to load up with the water.
Here are some books relating to Omaha and Nebraska history, many by local authors, to check out.
They were the twin banes in Omaha’s pioneer years. One of them came back to life during the nighttime deluge that hit the area last weekend.
The Omaha Chamber of Commerce was prepared to remove its $35,000 hangar — built in modular sections — until the city was ready to build a municipal airport. Then came back-to-back windstorms.
Research has turned up a juicy nugget — the whereabouts of the burial site of Omaha, the Triple Crown horse in 1935. Hint: there are people resting every night on top of it.
Keystone has become the name applied to the area bounded by 72nd and 90th Streets, Maple Street, Military Avenue and Fort Street. It has expanded since Keystone Park was platted in 1907.
Ezra Meeker’s crusade is credited for reawakening awareness of the Oregon Trail in the early 20th century. In the process, he erroneously linked Omaha to the trail and others took his word for it.
An Omaha real estate firm had the idea in the heyday of the '20s that it could sell 1,500 cottage lots platted away from the lakes and the Platte River. So what happened?
Check out a glimpse of Omaha’s Black history before 1880.
The Dan Parmelee-Tom Keeler feud, which included an Old West shootout on the outskirts of old Elkhorn in December 1874, left Keeler dead and made news nationwide.
Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival
In the 1950s and 1960s, Omahans had their pick of drive-in movie theaters. Cars with families and cars with teens -- some watching the film and others, well, you know -- side by side, wired speakers hanging inside a car door.
Clontarf never was incorporated as a village, but functioned like one and wielded political clout larger than its 47 acres. There was a lawless element, too.
'Mascotte was a big joke but it looked good while it lasted.' The village had a factory, railroad depot, hotel, general store, school and about 40 cottages. By 1915, it was all gone.
West Dodge Road has been rebuilt over and over. And along the way, the Old Mill area has lost its mill, its hazardous Dead Man’s Curve and the most beautiful bridge in the county.