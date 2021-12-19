 Skip to main content
Pospisil: The Center Mall doesn't get the credit it deserves
On the southeast corner of 42nd and Center Streets is a monument to the golden age of shopping malls.

The Center doesn’t get the credit it deserves nationally as one of the first enclosed shopping malls and certainly the tallest in the U.S. at its opening in 1955 with stores on five floors.

Stu Pospisil

Younkers Department Store was its main tenant. Hested’s was a second chain store. The Big Chief Supermarket was also a major tenant at the start.

Shoppers of a certain age will remember Calandra’s Camera and Lollipop Lane. Bowlers will remember the top-floor Sky Lanes and diners the Cimarron Room.

center.12.JPG

Shopping at the Center Mall on Oct. 23, 1955.

Before The Center, Omaha’s main shopping districts were downtown, South Omaha and Benson. Omaha contractor John Wiebe considered driving time from them as part of his site location process. He and mall architect Kenneth Welch from Grand Rapids, Michigan, made aerial surveys first, then prepared aerial maps, growth-trend charts and plotted residential density.

Only late in his life did Wiebe share that he came to Omaha on a top-secret project during World War II. He was the chief planning engineer at the Glenn L. Martin plant that would become the site of Offutt Air Force Base. The plant produced 650 B-29s, including the Enola Gay that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

center.7.JPG

Center Mall under construction on March 28, 1955.

The World-Herald’s Michael Kelly, in a tribute column after Wiebe’s death in 2009, wrote that Wiebe’s wife, Harriett, fueled the idea of the regional shopping center when she would complain that she couldn’t find a parking place when she went downtown to shop.

NEWS 1955 CENTER MALL

Roxanne Wiebe, 9, daughter of mall developer John A. Wiebe (upper right) burying a time capsule during the Oct. 23, 1955, ceremony at the Center Mall, 42nd and Center Streets. The Center Mall was Omaha's first enclosed shopping center. 

Wiebe’s original plans were for a $1.5 million shopping center of 93,000-square-feet of store space and space for 750 vehicles.

Before construction began in 1954, the project more than doubled in size to 194,000-square-feet and 1,100 parking spaces and the cost estimate grew to $4.5 million. It was built on undeveloped land. It was a high clay cliff visible from the new Veterans Hospital and the Field Club. Crews removed 100,000 cubic yards of dirt to fit the shopping and the tiered parking into the contours.

center.4.JPG

Shopping at The Center Mall on Oct. 12, 1955.

Iowa-based Younkers was the main tenant when the mall had its grand opening in October 1955. The department store occupied parts of the second, third and fourth levels.

What else was at The Center in its early years? Fifth level: Al Green’s Skyroom restaurant. Third level: Calandra’s Camera Store, Spectator women’s clothing, Baker’s Qualicraft Shoes, Lerner’s Vogue, Thom McAn shoes, National Shirt Shops.

center.1.JPG

“The Lollipop Tree Grows Lollipops for Little Children” at The Center Mall on Oct. 23, 1955.

Second level: Brain’s Store, Lollipop Lane, Cook Paint, J Warner’s Photography, Center Loan and Investment, Center Coffee Shop. First level: Big Chief Supermarket, Hested Stores, Carl S. Baum drugstore, Mode O’Day women’s clothing, Kimball Laundry, Reed’s Ice Cream and Snack Shop, Anthony’s Panther Room Cocktail Lounge, Omar Baking retail store, barber shop.

At Christmastime, full-time traffic directors were hired to control foot traffic at mall entrances.

center.11.JPG

College youth directing traffic in the enclosed parking lot at the Center Mall on Oct. 23, 1955.

In 1959, the fifth level was expanded for the 24-lane Sky Lanes and the Cimarron Room restaurant. Both were operated by Ben Kava. Omaha Benson graduate and nationally known entertainer Julie Wilson had a two-week engagement in the Cimarron in 1961. Kava in 1963 opened the Clink Lounge that had a jail motif. “Don’t miss our nightly ‘Sing Sing’ at the piano bar playing your favorite tunes” and “Will you … be the Jailbird of the week? And be surprised with prizes” were advertised.

center.10.JPG

Photo from story about the transition from a retail center to mostly office space at the Center Mall on Dec. 7, 1995.

On Oct. 17, 1969, fire destroyed the fifth level and damaged the rest of the mall. Insurance losses were reported as more than $5 million. It took more than a year to get The Center back to 80% occupancy. Kava rebuilt Sky Lanes, the Cimarron Room and the lounge that he renamed the Devil’s Nest. He died in 1975 in a car accident, with son Ben taking over.

The fire came when Omaha was adding larger regional malls. Crossroads opened in 1960. Wiebe built Westroads — five times larger than The Center — that opened in 1968. The city was rapidly expanding westward and the old shopping districts saw stores close or move to the Dodge corridor malls. The Center was not immune.

The Center Mall.JPG

The Center Mall in December 1995. Taken for story about Yonkers moving out and the mall becoming mostly office space. 

Younkers was one of its last retailers. It closed in January 1996. The Center’s owners were prepared. The partnership that purchased the mall from Wiebe in 1978 eagerly turned the 120,000-square-feet into more profitable office space. Sky Lanes closed 18 months later. Its space was leased to Physicians Mutual Insurance Co. for a telemarketing center.

Community assistance and government offices now fill much of The Center. Its uses may have transitioned, but its logo is the same as in 1955. It still brings a smile driving past Omaha’s first mall.

stu.pospisil@owh.com,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

