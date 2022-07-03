Pospisil: The women who built Omaha; and remembering Bob Marks, Omaha's history detective

Kate McHugh knew when she was elected as principal, she’d have only three more years at Omaha High School before retirement was forced on her. Before she was 60.

McHugh’s tenure was from 1911 to 1914. She was there when the present building was finally completed after 12 years of construction and became designated as Central High.

At age 59, she had to accept a $500 annual pension. Back in 1909, the Nebraska Legislature passed bills creating pension funds for Omaha’s teachers, police officers and firemen. “Teachers with 40 years of experience shall be retired,” the law read.

And the 1913-14 school year was McHugh’s 40th. She began teaching as an 18-year-old in her hometown of Galena, Illinois, and came to Omaha High in 1893, after her older sister, Josie, was teaching here. She was an assistant principal from 1898 to 1911, except for the year she was in England to study the country’s school system.

McHugh is included in former World-Herald staffer Eileen Wurth’s new book, “The Women Who Built Omaha” (University of Nebraska Press, $22.95). It’s the author’s fourth book on the city’s history.

“Kate McHugh was one of my favorite women in the book,” said Wurth, also a professor emeritus of journalism at Creighton University.

First on Wurth’s favorite list is Rachel Gallagher. Her legacy is back in the news with a $1.2 million donation from the Gallagher family to improve the park in the Benson neighborhood that’s named for her.

“When I came to Omaha in 1969, she was sort of easing out of things,” Wurth said. “But I remember the fight over UNO’s expansion into Elmwood Park, and how everybody knew (her role) but I didn’t know enough really about the city at that time to realize it.

“But the more I read about her, she was my kind of gal. She was smart, she was absolutely fearless. She got stuff done. One of the things I loved most was the way that she preserved the parks from the interstate. She went to Washington to get the Secretary of the Interior to say no interstate could touch an Omaha park without her permission.

“You look how close the interstate comes to what was then Riverview Park and is today’s zoo and you realize, probably in my view, it might have gone through there if it hadn’t been for Rachel Gallagher for preserving that site.”

Among those Wurth said she learned a great deal about were Rowena Moore, whose family owned the Malcolm X house site and she led the campaign to have it included in the National Register of Historic Places; Sarah Joslyn, whose lifelong crusade was to bring culture to the city; and Susette “Bright Eyes” LaFlesche.

“I had known, of course, (LaFlesche) translated at the trial of Standing Bear. I had no idea she was at Wounded Knee. And I certainly didn’t know that she had illustrated a book on Omaha Indian culture for the Trans-Mississippi Exposition,” Wurth said. “I knew the things everybody knows, but I didn’t realize that she had traveled and lectured all over Europe and spoke several languages. I mean, she was an amazing woman.”

“The Women Who Built Omaha” brings out the impact women had on the establishment and early operation of Boys Town when money was tight, the role the Sisters of Mercy played in establishing Omaha’s Catholic school system and the history of women physicians that dates to the 1880s.

The book’s inspiration came one day to the author as she was driving on West Center Road. She saw the College of St. Mary and knew to the north was Nebraska Furniture Mart. To the east she saw Mutual of Omaha “and all of sudden it was like all of these things were founded or co-founded by women.”

But how much had Omaha’s history books included women’s accomplishments? About 10% of the names in the indexes of two books written a century apart were of women or women’s groups, she discovered. It wasn’t all the fault of the authors, she said, whose works tended to focus on the business and political growth of the city.

“Those were not deals in which women had worked. So that was why I decided to write the book,” Wurth said, “to discover the women responsible for a large part of what makes Omaha special.”

The 15 chapters contained in the 172 pages are easy to read and enlightening. Wurth’s newspaper background keeps the writing tight. It will become a reference book for future columns.

Remembering Bob Marks, 83

At 81, his dream job came along for Bob Marks. The gig for the former Mutual of Omaha vice president? “Omaha’s History Detective,” writing Sunday columns for The World-Herald.

Their popularity inspired Marks to take the columns from September 2020 to May 2021 and add new material for a book of his own after assisting with others. Alas, his “Omaha History Detective: Mysteries, Myths & Memories From Our Last 220 Years,” will be published posthumously.

Marks died June 17, only weeks after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St.

Former World-Herald staffers Chris Christen and Christine Zueck-Watkins guided the efforts for Marks’ book to come to fruition.

“He lived as fully as he could right up to the end. I saw him the Monday before he passed and he was still sitting up, discussing edits on his book,” Zueck-Watkins said. “He was able to finish everything he wanted to write and see a book proof. I wish we had been able to finish before he passed away.”

According to his obituary, the man with a collection of 6,000 Omaha historic postcards was active in city history circles since the Durham Museum was called the Western Heritage Museum. He also contributed significantly to “Their Man in Omaha: The Barker Collection, 1860-1876” (2006) and “Omaha and Council Bluffs, Yesterday & Today” (2008).

Marks is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gena; children Robert Marks, Michelle Payne and Laura O’Brien; brother John Marks; and sister Jane Cannaday.