Redefining downtown: Rescuing historic facades can be hit or miss venture

Among them, an old power plant.

A call to Horejsi brought answers. The cast-iron columns and stone pieces of the Scribbles facade, he said, currently sit in a patch of trees and weeds at his Douglas County farm.

“I stuck it out there years ago,” he said.

Horejsi said he is still hoping to find the right project to display the quite sizable facade that once adorned a building that was constructed the same year (1876) as Gen. George Custer’s Last Stand.

But, Horejsi acknowledges, there are no guarantees. “Nothing ever happens with a lot of that stuff.”

He can’t recall details such as the price he paid or date he acquired the remnants. What Horejsi remembers is getting a call from “state historic people” who were seeking a buyer with the means to transport the materials he estimated at 15 tons. A former excavation worker, Horejsi had access to such equipment.

“I didn’t want to see them scrap it,” he said. The Dewey and Stone building had been in the Old Market National Register Historic District.

Collison, who now lives in Kansas City, said he was glad, yet disappointed, to learn the status of the Scribbles facade.