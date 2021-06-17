Redefining downtown: Rescuing historic facades can be hit or miss venture

For 33 years, the question nagged Kevin Collison: What ever happened to the historic Scribbles facade?
As a World-Herald reporter in 1988, Collison covered plans to demolish the popular Scribbles restaurant that faced what was then called the Central Park Mall. It was housed in the Dewey and Stone building — downtown’s oldest commercial structure — which unfortunately stood in the path of a proposed office and business complex.
Amid much fanfare and media attention, city and business officials agreed to preserve the Dewey and Stone facade before tearing down the rest of the four-story, cast-iron and brick structure. The goal was to sell those remnants to someone who would repurpose them in a way that honored the building’s history.
But did that ever happen?
And is anyone other than Collison, who relocated out of Omaha long ago, keeping track of the Scribbles facade?
As it turns out, the Scribbles story is one of good intentions that went nowhere. Of forgotten fragments that are languishing in a farm field. And of the limitations of efforts to preserve just pieces of the past rather than the entire buildings.
The World-Herald, in partnership with History Nebraska, is publishing an occasional series on downtown redevelopment issues. That includes the buildings lost through the efforts to transform Omaha’s office buildings, parks and other public facilities, retail businesses and residential options.
Rescuing facades is not a substitute for good preservation, says Trevor Jones of History Nebraska. Once such a piece leaves its original foundation and address, he said, it already has lost historical context.
“Repurposing a small aspect of a building is not a terrible thing,” Jones said. “But unfortunately a lot of times the intention is there, and the result is not.”
To be sure, pieces of other storied Omaha buildings have landed in places of relative prominence.
Take the 18-story Medical Arts Building. Completed in 1926, it was imploded in 1999 to make room for First National Bank’s even taller 45-story office tower along Dodge between 16th and 17th Streets.
First National salvaged parts of the terra cotta facade for display in the glass atrium of the skyscraper that replaced the building. The bank’s Bruce Lauritzen noted the architectural and community value: “We will do whatever possible to preserve them for future generations to enjoy.”
Another save came from the Corey-McKenzie building razed in 1977 from 1203 Farnam St. Its 1887 stone arches found a home on the Leahy Mall after a local architect suggested they be preserved. While much of the mall is being revamped, the archway remains.
But what of Scribbles and the Dewey and Stone building?
When The World-Herald started asking, few people had answers.
State historic officials weren’t aware of the facade’s whereabouts.
Local preservation buffs who were contacted weren’t sure, either.
Not even the two preservation advocates who picked the first salvaged brick off the building at 1115-17 Farnam St. had much information.
Craig Fuller, president of Landmarks Inc. at the time, was one of them. As the mayor and others watched that day in 1988, he and State Sen. Brad Ashford had been ceremoniously lifted by crane to highlight the preservation effort.
Landmarks was to oversee the re-assemblage and sale of the facade. The group over the years went through leadership changes and in 2013 merged with two other like-minded groups to form Restoration Exchange Omaha.
Fuller said he last set eyes on the Scribbles facade when it was stored at a defunct downtown power plant, which has since been converted to apartments.
“That was the last I’d heard of it,” he said.
The trail might have gone cold there. But coincidentally, this reporter had previously interviewed a collector of architectural and historical pieces named Frank Horejsi. He had spoken of various places where he had picked up local treasures.
Among them, an old power plant.
A call to Horejsi brought answers. The cast-iron columns and stone pieces of the Scribbles facade, he said, currently sit in a patch of trees and weeds at his Douglas County farm.
“I stuck it out there years ago,” he said.
Horejsi said he is still hoping to find the right project to display the quite sizable facade that once adorned a building that was constructed the same year (1876) as Gen. George Custer’s Last Stand.
But, Horejsi acknowledges, there are no guarantees. “Nothing ever happens with a lot of that stuff.”
He can’t recall details such as the price he paid or date he acquired the remnants. What Horejsi remembers is getting a call from “state historic people” who were seeking a buyer with the means to transport the materials he estimated at 15 tons. A former excavation worker, Horejsi had access to such equipment.
“I didn’t want to see them scrap it,” he said. The Dewey and Stone building had been in the Old Market National Register Historic District.
Collison, who now lives in Kansas City, said he was glad, yet disappointed, to learn the status of the Scribbles facade.
“I’m happy people have located it, and a little sad it’s just been laying out in the elements,” he said.
More than anything, Collison said, the situation represents the loss of some great Omaha architecture.
Much of what irritated Omahans in 1988, he recalled, was that the Scribbles restaurant and people-attracting patio were just the kind of features fitting the atmosphere city officials were trying to create with the mall’s outdoor park and lagoon.
“It was exactly the kind of thing you wanted to have downtown,” he said.
But on the horizon was a nearly 900,000-square-foot data center and office complex. The US West development called for taking almost the entire two blocks from 11th to 13th Streets, between Farnam and Harney Streets. At the time, it promised to be downtown’s largest single office and business complex.
Razed along with Scribbles were a half-dozen other businesses. The Lion Place apartment building at 314 S. 11th St., which housed Michael’s at the Market restaurant, was the only structure left standing as 1200 Landmark Center was built.
Today the Landmark’s five-story data center is occupied by CenturyLink. The office tower, retail and parking sections are under different ownership that recently converted some of the tower space to a trendy hotel and public restaurants and lounges.
Jones, the state historical expert, said that salvaging a nostalgic facade of a historic structure can be better than saving nothing. But, he said, it’s not “best practice.”
He said a staff member put it in perspective: “There’s something to be said for letting things die with dignity.”
