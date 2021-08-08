Remembering when back-to-back windstorms damaged old Ak-Sar-Ben hangar

The transfer was only days away. Omaha’s air-mail service would be moving from Ak-Sar-Ben Field to Jarvis Offutt Field at Fort Crook.
The Omaha Chamber of Commerce, which had a 5-year lease on the Ak-Sar-Ben property running out on July 1, 1924, was prepared to remove its $35,000 hangar — built in modular sections — until the city was ready to build a municipal airport.
Then came back-to-back windstorms that struck Omaha in less than 36 hours between the evening of June 22 and the wee hours of June 24.
The first gale collapsed the roof, then the walls of the U.S. Air Mail hanger, with six or seven planes inside wrecked. One plane was new, equipped for night flying. At the race track, two men taking shelter in a small blacksmith shed ended up being tossed — with the shed — into the Little Papillion Creek. Tents that were housing stable hands and their families were leveled.
The second blast finished off Ak’s air-mail history. Nine planes moored outside the damaged hangar were torn loose.
One was found a block away on Center Street. Another was hurled across the street and into a tangle of telephone wires. Four race horses perished when their barn at 56th Street and Woolworth Avenue collapsed.
It wasn’t the first wind damage at Ak-Sar-Ben. In 1920, a tornado ripped up the steelwork for the grandstand under construction.
How did the Omaha chamber end up financially? The hangar was insured for $20,000, which was paid, and the salvage was sold for $2,000. It was more than the chamber likely ever would have gotten from the federal government, which for four years had resisted reimbursing Omahans for the hangar.
This follow-up to last Sunday’s column on Ak-Sar-Ben was prompted by a recollection from reader Robert Seewald. Now for several more updates of recent columns:
Oregon Trail: Pamela Scheet, a regent for the Omaha Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, reports that the local chapter is aware of its two markers in Omaha with incorrect inscriptions and is “pursuing the feasibility of removing at least the more visible one (stone) on Lincoln Boulevard.”
The second one (sundial monument ), as she and several other readers pointed out, remains in Mount Vernon Gardens but at some time was moved from the north entrance off 13th Street to the south entrance. Jeff Barnes, author of “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments,” wrote that the monument stands against the forest line to the south.
At least as far back as 1951, Scheet wrote, the Nebraska DAR was aware that the Oregon Trail did not pass through Omaha. “Why the unfortunate term ‘mark’ rather than ‘commemorate’ was chosen to be chiseled into these monuments is a mystery,’’ she wrote, “but marking places and events is one of the things the DAR does, and once words are chiseled in stone it’s difficult to remove them.”
Omaha’s early Black community: John K. Davis, the former archivist at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, wrote that the mother of Charles Crump, the first Black person born in Omaha, may have been the first Black person to die in the city.
“I’m very familiar with the journal kept by Rev. Henry W. Kuhns, the first pastor of the church then known as Emanuel’s Evangelical Lutheran Church,” Davis wrote. “It is very detailed in listing members, weddings, baptisms, funerals, etc. In it he mentions that on August 18, 1862, he conducted the funeral for 24-year-old Jemima Crump, the wife of Jeremiah Crump.
“I have found no evidence that the Crumps were actual members of the church, but they may have attended services there. Or they may have known that Pastor Kuhns was very liberal in his thinking and would not have any qualms about conducting a Black funeral.”
McArdle Mill: There are pioneer-era millstones at the Washington County Museum in Fort Calhoun, but the ones that trace back to the Old Mill area are said not to be far from their original home.
Faith Norwood, the museum’s curator, wrote that those millstones are at the TD Ameritrade corporate headquarters in Old Mill, according to descendants of the McArdle family. The webpage of DTLS, the St. Louis-based architecture firm responsible for the campus landscaping, shows the millstones incorporated into outdoor table tops.
Norwood said the stones at the museum are from a Fort Calhoun mill that dated to the 1850s.
Keeler-Parmalee duel: A 1932 letter by Frank Gelston (1863-1953) of Elk City, who was the village postmaster and the owner of the general store still standing, may explain why there is no grave marker for Tom Keeler in the village cemetery although newspaper accounts said he was buried there.
“Keeler was not buried in the old cemetery but was buried on the farm where he lived and later taken up and moved to Fremont or the Keeler farm east of Fremont,” the letter read.
Another possibility is that the original Elk City cemetery was south of the present location. Some graves were moved to the new site in 1885.
Reader feedback is always appreciated and often can fill in a missing piece or two. Don’t stop digging into Omaha’s past.