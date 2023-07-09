When it’s hot, the spray is the way.

Hydrant parties give kids a chance to splash around and have fun — for free. It's a great way for kids to keep cool while staying safe and close to home.

Did you know that in 1982 the Omaha hydrant parties became organized at designated areas and for more than 30 years Morton Middle School art teacher Milton Kitchen worked with the City of Omaha, the Omaha Fire Department and Metropolitan Utilities District to turn city streets into water fountains on a hot day? Before that it was just an impromptu summer, weekday party.

Once that water gets turned on and the the hoses come out, kids come running up in swimsuits or cut off jean shorts ready to play in the street.

When you need a break from all of the splashing, frozen treats are just part of beating the heat.

But for some, not even a cooler filled with cherry, orange and banana-flavored popsicles can tempt a group of children away from the horseshoe-shaped sprinkler and the 10-foot shoots of water.

Let's reminisce on how hydrant parties make for cool summer days.