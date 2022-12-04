 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce about the poetic world on ice

NEWS AK SKATING

1970: Ice skating at Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum indoor ice rink.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Benny was rescued from a kill shelter seven years ago. His owner Cheryl realized from the get-go he was very smart and had some special gifts. So she trained him to ice skate.

It’s December so bring on the ice — for skating — not driving.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

During the holiday season, the metro area has always had plenty of places around town (indoors and out) to get your skate on. And when you can’t make it out to one of the many rinks in town, just flood your backyard and build your own.

Lacing up skates and getting out on the ice rink can make even an adult nervous if they aren’t experienced. As you get older, you become more concerned about falling down. The little ones who are just learning enjoy a helping hand. Once they’ve got the hang of it, it’s like flying a kite.

Metal blades cutting across smooth ice. Wind whistling past your ears. For the hardier among us, these are the sounds of the season.

Tenacious skaters brave the cold, sometimes for a cause, and sometimes with Santa Claus. Oh, what fun it is to slide!

Whether you show off your skating skills in a crowd, need to hold hands or enjoy a solo glide, the ice rink is the perfect place to “chill out.”

Laugh, skate, spin, repeat. Let’s reminisce on hitting the ice.

MM-SKATING1.JPG

2002: Tonya Jackson, Omaha, takes her daughter, Delecia Foster, 5, skating for the first time during the open skate at the Omaha Civic Auditorium.
UNMC ice rink

2015: Camille Duryea, 13, center, gets a little help from friends, Kate Joyce, 13, left, and Amaya Bang Hendon, 13, all of Omaha, at the UNMC ice rink.
20181224_new_skate_ pic2

2018: Santa Claus gets in a skate at the Capitol District Ice Rink in downtown Omaha.
HANSCOM PARK

1921: The Hanscom Park Lagoon was the favorite skating place for all of Omaha. Here it’s shown with the pavilion in the background. The pavilion burned in December, 1929.
BB-ICE YARD

2002: The Siwa Family on their homemade ice rink enjoying a late afternoon game in the backyard after the kids get home from school. From left to right, K.C. Joe Siwa, 5, Ron Siwa, Katie Siwa, 5, and Mike Siwa, 9. K.C. is a cousin to the kids.
RS/SKATE.49601

1999: Helping hand given to Greta Christensen by teacher Barb Foster during skating class at the Tim Moylan Tranquility IcePlex.
Skaters round the rink during the final day of skating at ConAgra Foods Campus, 10th & Harney, part of the annual Holiday Lights Festival in downtown Omaha on Sunday, January 3, 2016. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

2016: Skaters round the rink during the final day of skating at ConAgra Foods Campus, 10th and Harney, part of the annual Holiday Lights Festival in downtown Omaha.
Anne Sullivan, 10, makes the best of two seasons while at Memorial Park by using the windy day to launch a kite while she ice skates. ran March 8, 1977 Cutline for page 10 in 2019 Vintage Omaha book: Anne Sullivan, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Sulliva...

1977: Anne Sullivan, 10, makes the best of two seasons while at Memorial Park by using the windy day to launch a kite while she ice skates.

