Reminisce about the poetic world on ice

It’s December so bring on the ice — for skating — not driving.

During the holiday season, the metro area has always had plenty of places around town (indoors and out) to get your skate on. And when you can’t make it out to one of the many rinks in town, just flood your backyard and build your own.

Lacing up skates and getting out on the ice rink can make even an adult nervous if they aren’t experienced. As you get older, you become more concerned about falling down. The little ones who are just learning enjoy a helping hand. Once they’ve got the hang of it, it’s like flying a kite.

Metal blades cutting across smooth ice. Wind whistling past your ears. For the hardier among us, these are the sounds of the season.

Tenacious skaters brave the cold, sometimes for a cause, and sometimes with Santa Claus. Oh, what fun it is to slide!

Whether you show off your skating skills in a crowd, need to hold hands or enjoy a solo glide, the ice rink is the perfect place to “chill out.”

Laugh, skate, spin, repeat. Let’s reminisce on hitting the ice.