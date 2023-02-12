The Dreamland Ballroom was the home of the four letter word: JAZZ. If walls could sing, those at 2221 N. 24th St. would scat like Ella.

Omaha’s Jewell Building, with its second-story Dreamland Ballroom, played host to the biggest acts in jazz and rhythm and blues, including giants like Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton and Preston Love Sr.

Successful business entrepreneur James C. Jewell Sr., who was regarded as the richest Black man in Omaha, built the building that bears his name in 1923. North Omaha had become a musical neighborhood with a thriving jazz scene, and was considered second only to Kansas City for great jazz in the Midwest.

Whether you just wanted to hear the “Sax Man” blow, or dance in front of a large blowing fan, this hip spot was literally a nightlife hot spot — there was no air-conditioning. The bands generally played in four-hour shifts, either from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. or 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. Admission was never more than $2 and only soft drinks were served. James C. Jewell Jr., who took over running the business for his father, refused to seek a liquor license for the ballroom so that young people could attend the shows. During 1945, the U.S. government used Dreamland as a USO hall for Black soldiers. Jewell Jr. reopened the ballroom after the war and ran it until the club closed in 1965.

Bob your head and tap your toes as we reminisce on the sweet sounds of swing and mellow blues that got people up and dancing at the old Dreamland Ballroom.