On the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970, activists called for a wide range of federal laws to protect the nation’s air, water and land. In the years since, Congress has passed laws regulating the disposal of sewage and industrial wastes, emissions from automobiles and smokestacks, storage of hazardous wastes, cleanup of dangerous dumps and farming and development of prairies and wetlands.

Earth Day festivities in the Omaha area draw thousands of people each year. Being environmentally friendly doesn’t have to be boring. Earth Day celebrations have included exhibits and vendors, live music, food and family-friendly activities.

Volunteers of all ages poke and prod through acres of parks in search of items that make the parks much less beautiful, such as plastic bags, aluminum cans, cigarette butts and food packaging. After picking up all that trash — time for a “trashion” show.

Whether planting trees or sorting recyclables young people are becoming involved in pushing for activism. They are learning not to be litter bugs and that if you use too many plastic bags you’ll turn into a Bag Monster.

Let’s look back on those that have invested in the planet, and reminisce on how sustainable Omaha already is and how many people support it.