For half-a-century, The Blackstone Hotel, 302 S. 36th St., was the grande dame of Omaha hotels.

The Blackstone opened in 1916 and exuded Midwestern luxury and hospitality. As such, it was an elegant hot spot for celebrities and pro athletes. It was also popular with future presidents.

Austrian immigrant Charles Schimmel bought the Blackstone in 1920.

Schimmel and his four sons operated the hotel until 1968, when they sold it to the Radisson Management Corp. of Minneapolis.

The Schimmels rented rooms mostly by the day while continuing the Blackstone’s reputation for luxury. Guests including John and Jackie Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Marlon Brando and Gale Sayers rode in the hotel’s private car, a Pierce Arrow, and read its private magazine, the Blackstonian.

It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, in part because of the architecture. Its style, popular between 1890 and 1920, emphasizes simplicity and strength. The hotel’s dark red brick is trimmed only in light-colored terra cotta, detailed with design only along its seventh-story cornice.

Let’s reminisce on a hotel that was an epicenter of social life for the Gold Coast elite.

