Formerly known as the Blackstone Hotel, The Cottonwood stands the test of time as an Omaha showcase in the heart of the Blackstone district.
For half-a-century, The Blackstone Hotel, 302 S. 36th St., was the grande dame of Omaha hotels.
Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Blackstone opened in 1916 and exuded Midwestern luxury and hospitality. As such, it was an elegant hot spot for celebrities and pro athletes. It was also popular with future presidents.
Austrian immigrant Charles Schimmel bought the Blackstone in 1920.
Schimmel and his four sons operated the hotel until 1968, when they sold it to the Radisson Management Corp. of Minneapolis.
The Schimmels rented rooms mostly by the day while continuing the Blackstone’s reputation for luxury. Guests including John and Jackie Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Marlon Brando and Gale Sayers rode in the hotel’s private car, a Pierce Arrow, and read its private magazine, the Blackstonian.
It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, in part because of the architecture. Its style, popular between 1890 and 1920, emphasizes simplicity and strength. The hotel’s dark red brick is trimmed only in light-colored terra cotta, detailed with design only along its seventh-story cornice.
Let’s reminisce on a hotel that was an epicenter of social life for the Gold Coast elite.
1965: From left, Gale Sayers, Pat Fischer and Jimmy Brown attend a West Omaha Rotary Club luncheon at the Blackstone Hotel.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1967: Richard M. Nixon tells reporters that he expects to be a candidate for president in 1968 during a press conference at the Blackstone Hotel on Dec. 15. He was elected to his first term in November 1968.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1953: Omaha native Marlon Brando lunched at the Blackstone Hotel with his family. From left: Mrs. Herbert Davis, Brando’s mother, Dorothy, Brando and his father, Marlon Brando Sr.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1958: Sen. John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary at the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha. The senator was in town to speak at a conference.
JOHN SAVAGE, THE WORLD-HERALD
1950: Ronald Reagan, before he ran for president, with Piper Laurie and Leslye Banning in August of 1950 at the Blackstone Hotel. Reagan and Laurie were in town for the premiere of their movie “Louisa.”
THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: The Blackstone Hotel through the years
November 1927
The Blackstone Hotel building at 36th and Farnam Streets, shown here in 1927, opened in 1916.
LOUIS R. BOSTWICK
August 1929
1929: The Blackstone Hotel hosted guests for 60 years until closing in 1976. At one point, the property was owned by Radisson.
LOUIS R. BOSTWICK
January 1941
Colorist Eve Borcher puts the finishing touches on a photographic transparency, measuring 54 feet long and more than 7 feet high, that would adorn a wall in the Blackstone Hotel's Cottonwood Room restaurant in 1941.
KAUFMANN-FABRY CO.
August 1950
Actors Piper Laurie, Leslye Banning and Ronald Reagan dined at the Blackstone Hotel in August 1950. Reagan and Laurie were in Omaha for the premiere of their movie "Louisa."
October 1953
1953: Omaha native Marlon Brando lunched at the Blackstone Hotel with his family. From left: Mrs. Herbert Davis, Brando’s mother, Dorothy, Brando and his father, Marlon Brando Sr.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
September 1958
Then-Sen. John F. Kennedy celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with Jackie Kennedy in 1958 at the Blackstone Hotel. The senator was in town to speak at a conference.
JOHN SAVAGE
December 1961
The Blackstone building's current entrance structure was added in 1961.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 1965
1965: From left, Gale Sayers, Pat Fischer and Jimmy Brown attend a West Omaha Rotary Club luncheon at the Blackstone Hotel.
THE WORLD-HERALD
December 1967
Richard Nixon announces that he will run for president at a press conference at the Blackstone Hotel on Dec. 14, 1967.
The WORLD-HERALD
December 1982
Liquidation specialist Cindy Brixey prices old furniture at the Blackstone Hotel before a liquidation sale on Dec. 9, 1982. The contents of the building were sold to clear out the eight floors before they're converted into office space.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
December 1982
Buyers browse kitchenware at the liquidation sale at the closed Blackstone Hotel in December 1982.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
December 1983
Plasterer Lloyd Labs works in the Blackstone Hotel's former ballroom during the Blackstone building's conversion to office space in 1983.
THE WORLD-HERALD
February 1984
Building owners Frank Kulig, left, and Frank Krejci, right, enter the renovated lobby of the former Blackstone Hotel in February 1984. Krejci and Kulig bought the building in 1981 and converted it to office space, while retaining some of the historical touches in the building. "It's a kind of homey atmosphere combined with a certain amount of elegance," Krejci said.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
February 1984
An open house was held in the former Blackstone Hotel's ballroom to showcase renovations converting the space for office use. The Blackstone building's new owners hoped to attract potential tenants at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 17, 1984.
ROBERT TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
March 1985
Tom Hamme and Upland Industries President Alexis Victors survey construction progress on the eighth floor of the former Blackstone Hotel in March 1985. Upland moved into the building during this time, with Victors' office built in the converted ballroom space.
JAMES BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
October 1993
Bozell employees Heidi Weaklend and Mark Hughes take in the view from the roof of the Blackstone Hotel building on Oct. 26, 1993.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
October 1993
The eighth floor of the former Blackstone Hotel held Bozell offices in 1993. Receptionist Anita Butera's desk was right outside where the hotel's ballroom used to be.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!