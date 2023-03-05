It’s tourney time, and nothing measures up to the excitement of a possible state basketball title.
It promises to be another exciting weekend in Lincoln as the official start of March Madness nears.
High school basketball tournaments provide some of the best basketball of the season and some of the most unpredictable matches. The pressure is much higher, because every game counts. The competition is tougher, but that just makes the victory more rewarding.
Last second shots, slam dunks and long bomb 3-pointers can bring down the house.
Whether they experienced the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat, these teams displayed the dedication and teamwork necessary to continue to improve and to be crowned a champion.
Let the pep rally begin as we check the record books and reminisce on high school state basketball champs that left it all on the court.
People are also reading…
Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones
Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.
Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.
Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."
Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.
Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.
Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.
As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.
Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.
Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.
Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.