On April 8, 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first African American and the first woman to be a judge in Nebraska
“Judge Betty” was the second Black woman to be admitted to the Nebraska bar. The first was Zanzye H.A. Hill, a UNL law graduate who was admitted to the Nebraska bar in 1929, but went South to practice.
Pittman was the first Black and first female deputy county attorney in Douglas County (1964-71) and, in 1950, was the first African American elected to the Omaha Public Schools board.
In 1950, Pittman was one of only 39 African American women lawyers in the U.S.
A graduate of Omaha North High School, she was the first Black woman to graduate from the Creighton University School of Law, in 1948. She was inspired by the example of her father, Charles Davis, an Omaha attorney who opened one of the first Black-owned savings and loan associations in the country.
Creighton awarded her an honorary doctorate in 1973, and in 1998, the university dedicated the Elizabeth Davis Pittman Building on its campus to mark the 50th anniversary of her receiving her law degree there.
Creighton University salutes her legacy with its Elizabeth Pittman Award, which honors Black graduates of Creighton’s School of Law “who possess the same qualities of excellence, perseverance, and dedication that made Judge Pittman such a truly outstanding role model for all law students and lawyers.”
Let’s reminisce on Judge Betty’s dedicated service and integrity and how it helped lay a vital foundation for generations to follow.
