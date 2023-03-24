A native of Tucson, Arizona, Lee Simmons came from the Columbus (Ohio) Municipal Zoo to become the fledgling Henry Doorly Zoo’s first resident veterinarian in 1966.
Four years later, he was king of the jungle when he became the zoo director.
When Doc Simmons, arrived as veterinarian, the zoo had just 10 full-time employees. Under Simmons’ leadership, the zoo evolved from a bleak Midwestern menagerie into a globally acclaimed collection of animals and exhibits seen by more than 2 million visitors annually and now known as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Many of the insects, plants and creatures inhabiting the jungles, deserts, savannas, waters and islands at the zoo dwell in a realm that Simmons created.
The opening of the $15 million Lied Jungle in 1992 vaulted the zoo into the ranks of the nation’s best. The 1.5-acre indoor tropical rain forest features the jungle habitats of Asia, Africa, South America and Australia.
Let's reminisce on the zoo's one-of-a-kind exhibits which helped make it the nation's best.
