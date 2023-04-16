Tens of thousands of men and women of all ages and backgrounds waged a heroic, around-the-clock battle to hold back the floodwaters of the Mighty Mo in 1952. Brigades of people filled and toted 3.3 million sandbags and topped Omaha’s new levees with a 4-foot-high wooden rim. The water came to within 6 inches of topping the barricades. Their work drew the attention of President Harry Truman and CBS broadcaster Edward R. Murrow.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mustered equipment from all over the United States. The corps brought 6,674,000 sandbags into the Omaha-Council Bluffs-Nebraska City area.
The corps estimated that about 3,327,000 sandbags were filled and on the levees or stockpiled in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
When the Missouri River finally crested on April 18, 1952, at a point more than 11 feet above flood stage, Omaha and Council Bluffs were saved from all but lowland flooding.
The long, flat 30.25-foot record crest took eight hours to pass. Enough water flowed by each minute to supply Council Bluffs for 42 days.
Swollen by a flash thaw in the mountains of Montana and the snow-covered plains of the Dakotas, the nation’s longest river mounted a last, historic rampage before dams tamed its wild nature.
Let’s reminisce on the pride in our heritage and partnership in this community that was put on display in 1952.
