During World War II, 21 men with Nebraska connections served as part of the Tuskegee Airmen, our country’s first Black fighter squadrons.

The Tuskegee squadrons were created in 1941. Members of the units came out of an Army Air Forces training program at the Tuskegee Institute in southeastern Alabama. Most of those trained at Tuskegee were assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group, mainly as bomber escorts.

The Tuskegee squadrons fought in campaigns in Italy, Romania, France and Germany. The Black fighter pilots shot down 111 enemy aircraft. They gained legendary status for not losing a single bomber that they escorted during more than 200 missions.

The majority of their missions were flown in one of three famed fighter planes: the P-40 Warhawk, P-47 Thunderbolt and P-51 Mustang. The distinctive red-against-gleaming metal paint scheme of the Tuskegee P-51s inspired the admiring nickname “Red-Tail Angels.”

Omaha hosted a national convention of the Tuskegee Airmen in 2004, and, in 2007, President George W. Bush presented 300 Tuskegee Airmen with the Congressional Gold Medal.

At that time, the four remaining Tuskegee Airmen with Nebraska ties — Lt. Col. Charles Lane of Omaha, Lt. Col. Paul Adams of Lincoln, Lt. Col. Harrison Tull of Bellevue and Cpl. Holts of Omaha — traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive the medals, the highest honor that Congress can bestow upon civilians.

In 2013, the Omaha Public Schools named their newest middle school in northwest Omaha after Tuskegee Airman Alfonza W. Davis. Capt. Davis, a valedictorian of his 1937 graduating class at Technical High School, was 24 when he was reported missing in action over Italy in 1944. He was the first Black Omahan to get his wings at Tuskegee Airfield.

The Tuskegee Airmen had to fight German fighter pilots as well as prejudice from some White American countrymen. Let’s reminisce on the valor and dedication of Nebraska’s Tuskegee Airmen.