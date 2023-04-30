The nation’s 625th Boys’ Club and Nebraska’s first was formally dedicated on April 28, 1963 in North Omaha.

A $550,000 grant from the Eugene C. Eppley Foundation made the Gene Eppley Boys’ Club, located at 2209 N. 20th St. possible. The dedication consisted of a program featuring the Boys’ Club code and a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the front door.

At its inception, the club’s facilities served 2,000 boys ages 8 to 18, providing them with recreation, education, counseling, social-development and other activities during out-of-school time.

Did you know that the North Omaha Boys Club B.E.A.R.S. football team — an acronym for Building Esteem and Responsibility Systematically — were National Youth Football Champs?

The club included a gym — always packed with young hoopers — a swimming pool and a game room. It also had a small laundry area, a library, and a kitchen along with showers and lockers.

The club provided a great service in an underserved community. The organization’s purpose was to help boys who had a less than equal chance by showing them that there are more positive things in life than the negativity they saw in their neighborhoods. Its motto was: “It is better to build boys than to mend men.”

The organization’s name was changed to the Boys and Girls Club in 1995, and then relocated in 1997.

Take a moment to reminisce on a nonprofit organization that provided role-models and mentorship while helping to keep boys from the streets.