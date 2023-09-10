The George Bryant Center, an outdoor basketball facility with five black-top courts, lights, bleachers and an electric scoreboard, was dedicated on Sept. 11, 1966.

The Rev. John Killoren, then-pastor of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in north Omaha, opened the basketball center during the civil unrest of the 1960s. Killoren wanted to offer more community outreach by providing lighted basketball courts at 24th and Burdette Streets, right next to the Omaha Star newspaper. Immediately it became a magnet for competition and socializing.

The center drew big names to help the kids, from hometown heroes Gale Sayers and Bob Boozer to national newsmakers such as Oscar Robertson. More important, it was a draw for youths who, in bell bottoms and Keds, played basketball — dribbling, dropping dimes and dreaming — from sunup until past sundown.

Did you know that the center’s namesake, George Bryant, not only was a top musician, but he also was dedicated to working with youths, teaching them music and encouraging them to stay in school?

Bryant Center back in the day was a basketball haven where young Black athletes bonded through clinics, tournaments and pick up games. Every court, every night was full.