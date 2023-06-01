On June 8, 1993, Police Chief James Skinner promoted Brenda Smith to deputy chief.

Smith, then Brenda Wallace, was 24 when she joined the department in 1980 — the only woman in a recruit class of 15.

Climbing the police ladder meant stepping away from the life of a cruiser officer and making decisions with political implications.

Smith cut her teeth in the political ring as a traffic lieutenant when she spoke before the City Council during debate over a Dodge Street and West Dodge Road anti-cruising ordinance. The law was adopted in 1992.

Smith also was one of seven deputy chiefs to stand up to then-Mayor Hal Daub in May 1997 during a dispute over accurate crime statistics and the price of the police helicopter. The controversy ended with the resignation of the mayor's aide for public safety and an apology to the deputy chiefs from Daub.

A few months later, Smith and Deputy Chief Steve Coufal faced demotion or the loss of their jobs as part of a provision to reduce the police budget.

The move rankled officers, who lobbied in force for the deputy chiefs' reinstatement. Before that eventually happened, Smith and Coufal acted as captains for five weeks.

"That's how I became the first female captain in the Police Department — by demotion," she said.

Smith retired from the Police Department in 2005, making her one of the longest-serving deputy chiefs.

Let's reminisce on not only the the first Black female officer in the Omaha Police Department, but the first in Nebraska.