Marlon Brando, by his own account, was only ever really happy in two places. The first place was Omaha, where Brando’s family lived until he was 6. The second place Marlon Brando was happy was Tetiaroa (pronounced Teti-uh-ROH-uh), a 27-square-mile island about 30 miles north of Tahiti in the South Pacific Ocean. Brando bought Tetiaroa in 1966 and owned it until his death in 2004.
Marlon Brando Jr., born April 3, 1924, was a pudgy, mischievous boy who was called “Bud” to distinguish him from his father, Marlon Sr. His mother, Dorothy (Dodie) Brando, was the Omaha Community Playhouse’s first leading lady and worked with, among others, Henry Fonda.
Marlon Brando used to say, “The only thing an actor owes his public is not to bore them.” And he didn’t.
In a 50-plus-year career of classic movies, legendary stage performances, film bombs and an often-chaotic and eccentric private life, Brando was never boring.
His impact on screen acting was demonstrated by his Academy nominations for best actor in four successive years: as Stanley Kowalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951); as the Mexican revolutionary in “Viva Zapata!” (1952); as Marc Antony in “Julius Caesar” (1953); and as Terry Malloy in “On the Waterfront” (1954). The latter brought Brando his first Oscar.
So, call your friends: “Stella! Hey, Stella!” Gather around and let’s reminisce on a screen legend and one of Omaha’s own.
