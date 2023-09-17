Since 1990, dogs and people have taken a walk — or run — to raise money at the Nebraska Humane Society’s Walk for the Animals, an annual fundraiser.

Hundreds of furry friends are accompanied by their owners at the event, which began as an effort to raise awareness and funds, to have fun and to promote the Nebraska Humane Society’s activities. The event features costume, talent and look-alike competitions; a dog walk; and a silent auction.

You might catch glimpses of other pets, too, such as cats, guinea pigs, hamsters and even goats.

It’s a doggone meet-and-greet where every four-legged friend can make a friend. Some animals are dressed for success, complete with a top hat, and some are dressed to save the world.

While people are enriching their pets’ lives, they’re also helping animals that don’t have families at the time.

If walking or running isn’t your style, the family-friendly event features vendors, a beer garden, an adoption parade and other pet-friendly activities.