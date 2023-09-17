Drool in the Pool 2023 at Island Oasis Water Park in Grand Island drew 108 dogs and their humans on Sunday, Aug. 20. The event is a fundraiser for the Central Nebraska Humane Society. The money for basic food, water, shelter, cat litter, "kitten food right now. It's kitten season, that's a d…
Since 1990, dogs and people have taken a walk — or run — to raise money at the Nebraska Humane Society’s Walk for the Animals, an annual fundraiser.
Hundreds of furry friends are accompanied by their owners at the event, which began as an effort to raise awareness and funds, to have fun and to promote the Nebraska Humane Society’s activities. The event features costume, talent and look-alike competitions; a dog walk; and a silent auction.
You might catch glimpses of other pets, too, such as cats, guinea pigs, hamsters and even goats.
It’s a doggone meet-and-greet where every four-legged friend can make a friend. Some animals are dressed for success, complete with a top hat, and some are dressed to save the world.
While people are enriching their pets’ lives, they’re also helping animals that don’t have families at the time.
2019: Danielle Roll of Gretna and her fainting goat, Laura, attended the Nebraska Humane Society’s Margre Durham Walk for the Animals in Omaha in 2019. During the 1-mile walk, Laura “stayed right by my side, just like a dog,” Roll said.
2016: The Purina Pro Plan Performance Team’s Aria, a 2-year-old Border Collie, sets her sites on a Frisbee thrown by trainer Chris McLeod during the 2016 Margre Durham Walk for the Animals at the Nebraska Humane Society.