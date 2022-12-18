 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reminisce on Beautillions, a legacy of leaders

  • 0
SB/BEAUXGROUP.56380

1999: “The Class of 2000 … Keepers of the Dream” was the theme of the night for the 23rd annual Beautillion.

 SCOTT BRUHN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Browse through some of the photos taken by The World-Herald's Rudy Smith during his 45-year career.

Are you in the mood for a black-tie event like no other? Beautillions are Black male versions of high-society coming-out cotillions.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Since 1977, the Beautillion has been held annually for African American high school seniors in the greater Omaha area. This affair to remember serves as a fundraiser to provide mentorship and scholarships through confidence development, self-esteem building and community awareness workshops.

This night to remember also allows mothers to formally introduce their sons to society in the most glamorous fashion while acknowledging their commitment to educational excellence and extracurricular achievements.

And what do you call the young man who raises the most money through ticket and ad sales? Well you call him Mr. Beautillion, of course. As these young men step into elegance they are dressed to the nines in tuxedos, white tails, top hats and gloves. Sounds a little stuffy, but it doesn’t stop them from waltzing with their moms or taking their Belles for a twirl on the dance floor.

People are also reading…

Let’s reminisce on these young men stepping toward tomorrow with genius, class and style.

beautillion003

1981: From left, Mrs. Clifford Glasgow; David Brown, son of Wilma Brown; and Glasgow’s son Clifford. “This is Our Night” was the theme for Beautillion ’81 sponsored by the Urban League Guild.
DG/URBAN LEAGUE.40935

2004: William McKinley Williams III dances with Rachel Gildon at the 21st annual Urban League Beautillion at the Double Tree Inn. Williams was selected as the Beau of the Year.
beautillion010

1992: Shelley Carter enjoys a dip from Parnell Mathews during the Belle/Beau dance at the 16th annual Beautillion at Peony Park.
beautillion002

1977: The first Mr. Beautillion, Marcel Lue, a 17-year-old senior at Central High School, pictured with his date, Pam Hill, was presented at the first Beautillion Ball held at the Hilton Hotel.
NO-BEAUTILLION2.62970

2000: Dante Thompkins walks to the center of the stage after being named Mr. Beautillion 2000.
KS-BEAUTILLION

2006: DJ Jones and his mother Bridget Brown dance together at the Urban League of Nebraska Guild’s annual Beautillion. The theme for the guild event was, “Young Men of Genius, Class & Style!”

Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park
History

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail
History

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium
History

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'
History

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials
History

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X
History

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

  • Sheritha
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet
History

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom
History

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May
History

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations
History

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring
History

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert