Reminisce on Beautillions, a legacy of leaders

Are you in the mood for a black-tie event like no other? Beautillions are Black male versions of high-society coming-out cotillions.

Since 1977, the Beautillion has been held annually for African American high school seniors in the greater Omaha area. This affair to remember serves as a fundraiser to provide mentorship and scholarships through confidence development, self-esteem building and community awareness workshops.

This night to remember also allows mothers to formally introduce their sons to society in the most glamorous fashion while acknowledging their commitment to educational excellence and extracurricular achievements.

And what do you call the young man who raises the most money through ticket and ad sales? Well you call him Mr. Beautillion, of course. As these young men step into elegance they are dressed to the nines in tuxedos, white tails, top hats and gloves. Sounds a little stuffy, but it doesn’t stop them from waltzing with their moms or taking their Belles for a twirl on the dance floor.

Let’s reminisce on these young men stepping toward tomorrow with genius, class and style.