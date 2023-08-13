Although the parade is over, Omaha continues to bask in the glow of the Terence “Bud” Crawford era.

Omaha’s World Champion boxer made history last month when he beat welterweight rival Errol Spence with a technical knock out. Making him a six-time champion, across three weight divisions.

He became the best pound for pound king of the sport by giving a dominant performance on his biggest stage. Where does he rank amongst the boxing greats? Well, he’s definitely up there — but he “technically” started his professional knockouts right here. He’s had a lot of great performances, but his best have been in the city where he was born and raised.

Crawford reps Omaha with intention. He literally carries Omaha on his back each time he enters the ring.

He’s a homegrown winner with a wide variety of weapons in his arsenal, but his instincts are his greatest asset — after all, boxing is a thinking man’s sport.

Crawford has stopped every opponent he fought in Omaha. Whether it was with jabs, uppercuts or a nonstop barrage of hooks, each opponent took a beating under the supportive and watchful eye of an Omaha crowd.

He switches from orthodox to south paw with the grace of a dancer and finishes his opponents off with pure punching power. The world has now crowned him the undisputed Welterweight King for the first time in the four-belt era, but Omaha is where he laid the groundwork and laid opponents out.

Let’s get active and reminisce on Team Crawford’s Omaha dominance.