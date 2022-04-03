Reminisce on Carson's trips home, 'H-e-r-e's Johnny!'

Born in Corning, Iowa, and raised in Norfolk, Nebraska, Johnny Carson started his show business career at age 14 as the magician “The Great Carsoni.” He attended the University of Nebraska and got his start in radio and TV in both Lincoln and Omaha.

You may not have known it, but April 1, 1967, was named Johnny Carson Day in Nebraska by gubernatorial proclamation. Gov. Norbert T. Tiemann and Carson were schoolmates at the University of Nebraska (Class of 1949). Johnny made the trip home as part of the Nebraska Centennial celebration. But that wasn’t the only time.

While hosting “The Tonight Show” for 30 years, Johnny returned to Nebraska many times for various occasions. He has served burgers, attended hospital dedications, and he’s cheered for the home team.

Let’s reminisce about some of Johnny’s journeys back home.

