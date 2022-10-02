Reminisce on falling into autumn

Surely no one can resist fall in the Midwest, especially in Nebraska. Autumn is known for its golden, gorgeous foliage and picturesque fall landscape.

The Omaha area’s colorful — and at times frosty — autumn is but a little transitional period between the summer and the snow. It behooves us to seize every autumn day and hold it close to the heart against those coming days of gale and hail.

Take a neighborhood walk and enjoy the yellow, orange and red leaves as they create an autumnal paradise.

Throw them up, rake them up then pick them up. The leaves won’t leave so you might as well dive into this brilliantly colored foliage.

But for a few weeks in September and October autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let the leaves fall where they may.

Let’s reminisce on the falling leaves as summer collapses into fall.