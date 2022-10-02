 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on falling into autumn

Sept. 22 marks the autumnal equinox, which means the beginning of fall for the Northern Hemisphere. During an equinox, days and nights are almost equal and days become shorter afterward.

Surely no one can resist fall in the Midwest, especially in Nebraska. Autumn is known for its golden, gorgeous foliage and picturesque fall landscape.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

The Omaha area’s colorful — and at times frosty — autumn is but a little transitional period between the summer and the snow. It behooves us to seize every autumn day and hold it close to the heart against those coming days of gale and hail.

Take a neighborhood walk and enjoy the yellow, orange and red leaves as they create an autumnal paradise.

Throw them up, rake them up then pick them up. The leaves won’t leave so you might as well dive into this brilliantly colored foliage.

But for a few weeks in September and October autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let the leaves fall where they may.

Let’s reminisce on the falling leaves as summer collapses into fall.

BB-BRADY COLORS

2002: Picturesque fall colors abound around the West Brady State Wildlife Management Area.
20181118_new_weekinpics63

2018: Leaves collect on a rain soaked picnic table at Holmes Lake Recreation Area in Lincoln, Nebraska.
PJ-

2004: Anne Lieben and her dog “Jack” take a walk in Memorial Park with the best of both seasons, fall color still in the trees and snow on the ground.
PJ-LEAVES

2001: Michaela Peck, 5, flies off her stepladder diving board into a pile of leaves that her mother Jean raked. While Michaela played mom was not able to make much progress, so she decided to think of it as another way of mulching.
Gene Leahy Mall - 2012

2012: A fall wind whips leaves near the arch on the Gene Leahy Mall.
Arlington, NE, Wednesday November 16, 2011 - Pam Chamberlin rakes the leaves from the front yard of her house on north 7th Street. Photographs of Arlington, Nebraska. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

2011: Pam Chamberlin rakes the leaves from the front yard of her house in Arlington, Nebraska. 
OMAHA -- Sacred Heart School 6-8th graders had a community service day Thursday. (l-r) Dwight Hill, Franklin Johnson and Rashad Kelley rake and bag leaves at a house in their service area. (Omaha World-Herald photo by Kiley Cruse)

2007: Sacred Heart School sixth, seventh and eighth graders had a community service day. Dwight Hill, Franklin Johnson and Rashad Kelley rake and bag leaves at a house in their service area.

