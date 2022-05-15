Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet

And they’re off!

Whether they were soaring above everyone in the pole vault or leaping the farthest in the long jump or triple jump, the Nebraska state track meet has historically had goose-bump moments complete with broken records and personal bests.

All of the dramatics can be found at Omaha’s Burke High School. You’ll get to see a parade of outstanding athletes hurdling into history. There’s nothing like winning state for your team. It says everything about your program.

Did you know that track was the first girls sport to be sanctioned by the NSAA? And once the girls were in … off they went, breaking records in long distances, short distances and field events.

On your mark, get set … let’s sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.