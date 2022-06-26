Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

After 61 years, the College World Series was moving out of the only real home it had ever known, Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium.
The series and the stadium had grown together for generations, like a family and its house.
And South Carolina made sure that the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium was one to remember. On June 29, 2010, the Gamecocks won their first national baseball championship on the final collegiate pitch at the historic stadium.
It was a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000 sitting and wondering for three hours if they would see history.
It was all of those history-witnessing folks filing out slowly with smiles on their faces.
That’s how you close a great event at a great ballpark.
Let’s reminisce on a perfect ending for a classic event in a classic stadium.
Photos: Last College World Series game at Omaha's Rosenblatt Stadium
A near-record 330,000 fans turned out in 2010 for the final College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium, where it had been held since 1950. The final CWS game on June 29, 2010, drew a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000.
South Carolina’s Whit Merrifield (No. 5) celebrates his single to right field, which brought in the winning run by Scott Wingo (No. 8) in the bottom of the eleventh inning of South Carolina’s 2-1 win. UCLA plays South Carolina during the second game of the final series of the College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha on June 29, 2010.
South Carolina may not be the most successful team in College World Series history, but it very well could be the timeliest. The Gamecocks, who are 32-20 in 11 CWS appearances, have two national championships — one in the final series at Rosenblatt and the other in the first CWS at TD Ameritrade.