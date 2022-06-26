 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

  • 0

After 61 years, the College World Series was moving out of the only real home it had ever known, Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium.

The series and the stadium had grown together for generations, like a family and its house.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

And South Carolina made sure that the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium was one to remember. On June 29, 2010, the Gamecocks won their first national baseball championship on the final collegiate pitch at the historic stadium.

It was a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000 sitting and wondering for three hours if they would see history.

It was all of those history-witnessing folks filing out slowly with smiles on their faces.

That’s how you close a great event at a great ballpark.

Let’s reminisce on a perfect ending for a classic event in a classic stadium.

Rosenblatt Stadium

A near-record 330,000 fans turned out in 2010 for the final College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium, where it had been held since 1950. The final CWS game on June 29, 2010, drew a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000.
68942

The last College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium took place on June 29, 2010. South Carolina won the series, beating UCLA 2-1. Interstate 80 is at the bottom of the photo.
From hero  to hopeful Four years after delivering a CWS title to South Carolina, Merrifield’s a hit with Chasers More inside Refer to chasers game from tonight. Page 7C

South Carolina’s Whit Merrifield (No. 5) celebrates his single to right field, which brought in the winning run by Scott Wingo (No. 8) in the bottom of the eleventh inning of South Carolina’s 2-1 win. UCLA plays South Carolina during the second game of the final series of the College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha on  June 29, 2010. 
183527 KS-CWSLASTDAY19

Beach balls gone wild at Rosenblatt Stadium as South Carolina defeated UCLA in the 2010 College World Series. 
10 South Carolina (32)

South Carolina may not be the most successful team in College World Series history, but it very well could be the timeliest. The Gamecocks, who are 32-20 in 11 CWS appearances, have two national championships — one in the final series at Rosenblatt and the other in the first CWS at TD Ameritrade. 
2010-cws.jpg

USC celebrates their extra-inning championship win. UCLA against South Carolina in championship game two of the College World Series at Omaha's Rosenblatt Stadium Tuesday, June 29, 2010. 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests spread, state abortion bans begin after US justices strike down Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert