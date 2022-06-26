Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

After 61 years, the College World Series was moving out of the only real home it had ever known, Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium.

The series and the stadium had grown together for generations, like a family and its house.

And South Carolina made sure that the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium was one to remember. On June 29, 2010, the Gamecocks won their first national baseball championship on the final collegiate pitch at the historic stadium.

It was a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000 sitting and wondering for three hours if they would see history.

It was all of those history-witnessing folks filing out slowly with smiles on their faces.

That’s how you close a great event at a great ballpark.

Let’s reminisce on a perfect ending for a classic event in a classic stadium.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.