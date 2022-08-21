Reminisce on first day of school jitters

The first day of school can be a big adjustment, especially for those beginning their school careers.
Whatever you may be feeling about your first day of school or your child’s first day of school, remember everyone in the metro-area has been in this position.
What do you need to get over the fact that you have surrendered your summer freedom?
You may need that last reassuring hug from your mother, or the embrace of a best friend that you haven’t seen all summer.
From backpack-toting children flooding into the building, to figuring out your locker and making new friends — the first day of school can be kind of frightening or it can be exciting.
Don’t forget the first day gives teachers butterflies, too. Teachers work hard every day, not only to keep kids in line, but to change lives.
So, set your alarm clock and get up ... I said get up! Summer is done and it’s time to reminisce on those first days of school.
