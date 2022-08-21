 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on first day of school jitters

The first day of school can be a big adjustment, especially for those beginning their school careers.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Whatever you may be feeling about your first day of school or your child’s first day of school, remember everyone in the metro-area has been in this position.

What do you need to get over the fact that you have surrendered your summer freedom?

You may need that last reassuring hug from your mother, or the embrace of a best friend that you haven’t seen all summer.

From backpack-toting children flooding into the building, to figuring out your locker and making new friends — the first day of school can be kind of frightening or it can be exciting.

Don’t forget the first day gives teachers butterflies, too. Teachers work hard every day, not only to keep kids in line, but to change lives.

So, set your alarm clock and get up ... I said get up! Summer is done and it’s time to reminisce on those first days of school.

PJ_SCHOOL.61210.JPG

2000: It's Omaha's first day of school and Miller Park and Rosehill Elementary students are attending school in a former cereal factory that has been converted into a school. Kids that arrive by bus are greeted by Thomas Harvey, assistant superintendent of student and community services.
276983 MILLIONFATHER

2011: Damion Davis walks his children Alahna, 7, and Damarion, 6, to the first day of school. The Million Father March was Aug. 15, 2011, in Omaha at Mount View Elementary School. Black Men United asked that all male caregivers take their children to school on this day. 
Bellevue first day of school

2017: Second grader Elizabeth Farrar, 7, poses so her mother can take her picture on the first day of school at Belleaire Elementary School in Bellevue.
PJ/CLASS.46569

1998: At District 66's Loveland Elementary School, kindergartener Addison Dunn, 5, emerges from his first day of music class as music teacher Chrissi Bywater dismisses the students.
PJ-FIRST DAY 3

2001: Nick Hogan, 12, struggles with the combination on his locker on the first day of classes at Ralston Middle School. 
KC/FIRST DAY

2000: Linda Wickham tries to comfort her daughter Jasmine on the first day of school at Rumsey Station in Papillion. Jasmine is starting the first grade. 
kc-firstday

2005: Erika Mitchell, center, gives a hug to her friend Brittany Gross, left, after arriving for the first day of school for freshmen at Bryan High School. Ashley Jones is at right. 

