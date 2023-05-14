Since 1959, the Florence Days parade has celebrated one of Nebraska’s oldest communities.

Florence Pioneer Days kicks off the summer season of community “Days” — Dundee Days, Millard Days, etc.

Did you know that Florence, the far-northeast Omaha neighborhood, was annexed by Omaha in 1917? The lively neighborhood has maintained its name and its distinctiveness, including many properties on the National Register of Historic Places.

The weekend is a time for the neighborhood to come together and a chance for those who live outside north Omaha to come out and hang with longtime Florence-area residents.

Each year, families line the streets as dancers, marching bands, various clubs and car enthusiasts make their way up 30th Street from Miller Park to McKinley Street. In addition to the parade, other festivities have included a carnival, concerts, and a melodrama performance by the Florentine Players.

Shriners go spinning by in cars both big and small, vendors are selling and a country-western band is always playing.

Let’s reminisce on walking (or running) some of the city’s oldest streets as we welcome a spring event that people talk about for “Days.”