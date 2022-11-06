 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on freezin' for a reason ... take the Polar Plunge

Check out a flyover of Omaha's Cunningham Lake.

If you’ve ever wanted to take a dead-of-winter swim in subfreezing temperatures in a lake, then a Polar Plunge is for you.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

The Polar Plunge is the largest single-day fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes and programs. Money raised through the event goes toward programming in sports, health and education.

Midwesterners with strong hearts, thick skins and wacky costumes form teams and brave the brisk waters. A plunger can be anyone with enough nerve to dip more than their toes into freezing water for a good cause. It’s the icy gift that keeps on giving.

Speed is the name of the game as participants race into and out of the water.

Jump into an icy lake? That’s bananas! But it’s worth a few minutes of misery to help people in need. Plungers hardly dress for the weather as they don anything from bikinis, shorts, Speedos and even horns to take the plunge. All in together now — Charge!

Let’s reminisce on this cool dip for a special cause.

JRB-PLUNGE

2006: Tonya Burnside and Gary McNulty, Douglas County Corrections officers, wore orange jump suits (inmate attire) for their plunge into Lake Zorinsky. Gary won the award for the oldest plunger.
Polar Plunge

2016: Jayce Patterson dresses up and stands in the cold water of Lake Cunningham.
Polar plunge

2016: Jill Sandhoefner sprints from the cold water while participating in the annual Omaha Polar Plunge at Lake Cunningham. The Omaha Polar Plunge, organized by law enforcement, supports more than 5,000 athletes who are part of Special Olympics Nebraska.
Brr. As snow falls, hundreds take the plunge to support Special Olympics

2014: A team of U.S. Strategic Command employees go for a zoo theme at Saturday’s Polar Plunge at Cunningham Lake. They are, from left, Heather Erickson, Rene Garcia, Phil Erickson and Tony Morales.
Dustin Behlmann

2021: Dustin Behlmann is known for his outrageous costumes during the annual Polar Plunge, which benefits the Nebraska Special Olympics. Dustin participates in several Special Olympic events.
chalkboard

2015: High winds and low temperatures did not stop Omaha Marian students from taking a dive into Lake Cunningham for Special Olympics Nebraska’s Polar Plunge. The students raised more than $4,000 to support the organization. Nearly 30 students and one teacher participated.
Team Salty Dog walks arm in arm into frigid waters of Lake Manawa not only once but twice during Saturday's Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa.

2011: Team Salty Dog walks arm-in-arm into frigid waters of Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs not once, but twice, during the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa.

