Reminisce on freezin' for a reason ... take the Polar Plunge

If you’ve ever wanted to take a dead-of-winter swim in subfreezing temperatures in a lake, then a Polar Plunge is for you.

The Polar Plunge is the largest single-day fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes and programs. Money raised through the event goes toward programming in sports, health and education.

Midwesterners with strong hearts, thick skins and wacky costumes form teams and brave the brisk waters. A plunger can be anyone with enough nerve to dip more than their toes into freezing water for a good cause. It’s the icy gift that keeps on giving.

Speed is the name of the game as participants race into and out of the water.

Jump into an icy lake? That’s bananas! But it’s worth a few minutes of misery to help people in need. Plungers hardly dress for the weather as they don anything from bikinis, shorts, Speedos and even horns to take the plunge. All in together now — Charge!

Let’s reminisce on this cool dip for a special cause.