Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

Anyone raised in Omaha up until the early 1990s more than likely spent some time at Peony Park and has some wonderful childhood memories of the place.
You may have swam at the beach-like pool, whirled and twirled on the rides, attended company picnics and award ceremonies, dressed in your best for proms and Beautillions in the Royal Terrace Ballroom, and danced the night away during “Sprite Night, previously known as “Disco Rondo.”
Peony Park actually started out as a “Manhattan Gas” station and small restaurant called the “Peony Inn,” which Joe Malec Sr. built across the road from Carl Rosenfield’s peony gardens in 1919.In 1926, the park added a swimming pool, developed from a natural spring-fed lake. Did you know that Peony Park pool was strictly segregated until 1963. During that summer, there were three protests in four days, and the park even shut down on July 16.
1963: Peony Park was strictly segregated until 1963. This was taken on the second day blacks were admitted to Peony Park Pool. Members of the Youth Council of the Omaha Chapter for the National Association for Advancement of Colored People entered singularly or in groups of two or threes. There was no trouble. Smiles predominate on Peony diving board dock. Front row (left to right) F.J. Pepper of Omaha Urban League, Herb Rhodes, Betty Jo Moreland and Dale Anders.
1958: Peony Park opened "Wonderland" for the summer season plus an "Around the World in 18 Holes" miniature golf course. Charles J. Malec, maneuvering train, Peony vice-president who designed the 9½-acre attraction, said it cost close to $200,000.
1978: Peony Park was an entertainment center at 78th and Cass Streets. You could dance under the stars at the world famous Royal Grove, feel the rush of roller coasters in the amusement park, play baseball games and watch concerts and host family picnics.