Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

Anyone raised in Omaha up until the early 1990s more than likely spent some time at Peony Park and has some wonderful childhood memories of the place.

Peony Park actually started out as a “Manhattan Gas” station and small restaurant called the “Peony Inn,” which Joe Malec Sr. built across the road from Carl Rosenfield’s peony gardens in 1919.In 1926, the park added a swimming pool, developed from a natural spring-fed lake. Did you know that Peony Park pool was strictly segregated until 1963. During that summer, there were three protests in four days, and the park even shut down on July 16.