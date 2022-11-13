 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on high school volleyball tourney time

  • 0
VOLLEYBALL

1978: Ralston’s Kim Selvig (34) goes to her knees along the sideline in an attempt to keep the ball in play in girls district volleyball action at Ralston. She was successful and teammate Cindy Adams (44) moves in to follow up on Miss Selvig’s efforts. Defending are Papillion’s Jane Foster (6) and Tammy Stephenson (3). Papillion won the finals match in straight sets, 17-15 and 15-1.

 BOB TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska high school volleyball tournament puts on display some of the strongest volleyball teams in the state. Consider the talent: you have the state’s top hitters, record breakers, prolific setters and back-to-back-to-back champs.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

The way these ladies, dodge, duck, dip, dive and … wait, that’s the wrong sport. The way these ladies spike and dig and bump and jump, will blow your mind. So, huddle up and let’s cheer them on. It takes a lot to win a Nebraska state volleyball title, let alone multiple titles. These athletes leave it all on the floor, so they deserve high fives all around.

To be a champion in this sport you have to run a balanced offense and be a driving force. But more importantly, you have to be able to block out the haters.

Get ready for the set up and let’s reminisce on the awesome athleticism demonstrated at the state volleyball tournament.

Champs

2019: The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with their Class B state volleyball championship trophy after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
JZC/BELLWSTWIN.40556

1997: Bellevue West’s Melissa Munch reacts to a call during the first game of Friday night’s semifinal State Volleyball match against Omaha Marian in Lincoln. West won.
Z/LINCOLN HIGH NORTH PLATTE B

1999: Lincoln High's Michaela Franklin, front, hits a shot back at North Platte during the opening round of State Volleyball tourney play in Lincoln. Lincoln High teammate Shelly Chiles is pictured in back. 
880822 BJSLarsonFILE04

2017: Wahoo’s Elly Larson dives in for a dig against Grand Island Central Catholic during the Class C1 NSAA State Volleyball Championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
2005

2005: Ashley Petak, center, and the Thunderbirds celebrate after winning the 2005 state title over Omaha Marian.
LI-BALLJ

2001: West Point Central Catholic's Mandy Kreikemeier blocks early as Wisner-Pilger's Tiffany Harder sets the ball in the Class C2 volleyball championship in the Nebraska High School State Tournament at Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln.
Papio South's bench cheers on their teammates during the Class A state volleyball championship.

2019: Papio South’s bench cheers on their teammates during the Class A state volleyball championship.

