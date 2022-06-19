Reminisce on how the Mad Dads made their mark in Omaha

In 1989, Eddie Staton, Bishop Robert Tyler and John Foster formally organized under the name Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder. And so, the Mad Dads of Omaha was born.
The group’s aim was to keep young people away from drugs and violence. The idea of Black fathers taking to the streets to confront gangs and drugs immediately caught on, and Mad Dads became a nationally recognized organization.
Did you know that the Mad Dads organization was honored by former President George H.W. Bush as one of his “Thousand Points of Light?”
The members were men who worked, attended church regularly and had been involved in community activities for years. From gun buy-backs and weekly prayer rallies to stop the violence parades, the organization mobilized Black fathers to serve as mentors and confront gang violence in their communities.
So, here’s to all the dads out there who have been present and contributed fruitfully not only to their children’s lives, but to their community. And here’s to the Mad Dads for getting “mad” and making change.
