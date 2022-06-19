 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on how the Mad Dads made their mark in Omaha

In 1989, Eddie Staton, Bishop Robert Tyler and John Foster formally organized under the name Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder. And so, the Mad Dads of Omaha was born.

Sheritha Jones

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

The group’s aim was to keep young people away from drugs and violence. The idea of Black fathers taking to the streets to confront gangs and drugs immediately caught on, and Mad Dads became a nationally recognized organization.

Did you know that the Mad Dads organization was honored by former President George H.W. Bush as one of his “Thousand Points of Light?”

The members were men who worked, attended church regularly and had been involved in community activities for years. From gun buy-backs and weekly prayer rallies to stop the violence parades, the organization mobilized Black fathers to serve as mentors and confront gang violence in their communities.

So, here’s to all the dads out there who have been present and contributed fruitfully not only to their children’s lives, but to their community. And here’s to the Mad Dads for getting “mad” and making change.

1990 - BUSH

1990: The Mad Dads organization was honored by former President George H.W. Bush as one of his "Thousand Points of Light" at a rally in Omaha.
PJ/GUNS

2000: Eddie Staton at the Northeast Police headquarters with guns that were turned in to Mad Dads, with out any pay out.
BB/TOSS.59806

2000: Mad Dads hosted its annual Safe Community Parade in May 2000 beginning at Miller Park and ending at the Boys and Girls Club at 26th and Hamilton. From left to right, Jeffrey Hamilton, 10, and LaMesha Jackson, 9, toss candy from the back of a car in the parade.
RB/WALKING.55509

1999: More than 100 people took to the streets of South Omaha for a prayer walk, part of Mad Dads' continuing effort to  reduce violent crime in Omaha. Leading the procession with cross is Pastor Tyrone Charleston of the Spirit and Truth Church on 31st and Ames.
SB/CANDY.55711

1999: Trick-or-treaters pack the Mad Dads information center at 30th and Bedford during the ninth Mad Dads Candy Night Out. Mad Dads holds the event so kids and parents have a safe place to go out on Halloween night.
KC/MADDADS.53591

1999: From left: Mad Dads three founders John Foster, Eddie Staton and Bishop Robert Tyler met the need to mobilize black fathers, and send them into the streets to confront the culture of drugs and violence and to serve as mentors to young people.

