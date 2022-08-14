 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on Iowa's famous fair

There are other state fairs, but the Iowa State Fair is an 11-day extravaganza that is one of a kind.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

It’s a place to see a princess kiss a boar, a cow made of butter and more than 70 foods-on-a-stick.

The fair features concerts, rodeos and a carnival among the traditional agricultural fare.

Did you know that the first Iowa State Fair was held in Fairfield in 1854, eight years after Iowa achieved statehood? The fair moved to several sites across the state before settling into its present location near Des Moines in 1886. The rest, as they say, is history.

The internationally acclaimed Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in the state and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country.

Let’s stroll the midway and reminisce on this open-air circus that makes Iowans proud.

Iowa State Fair

2008: On opening day, Josh Brown drops a batter-covered slice of fresh pineapple into the fryer while making the year's new food-on-a-stick, pineapple-on-a-stick.
