On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger led a regiment into Galveston, Texas, to spread the word that Texas’ slaves were free.
It was two months after the Civil War had ended and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. But the news of both events had failed to reach Galveston and other parts of Texas.
No one is certain why the delay was so pronounced. By some accounts, federal officials in Texas agreed to withhold the news so slave owners could harvest one more cotton crop.
When Gordon and his troops delivered the news, jubilation spread among the newly freed slaves and to other communities, and that day became a Texas state holiday. Juneteenth is now observed on June 19 across the country, and in 2021 became a federal holiday.
Some of the celebrations were raucous, accompanied by crude fireworks made from gunpowder; others were quiet, the only sounds coming from voices in prayer. All the observances, however, were rooted in the realization that slavery had officially ended in every state in the United States.
People are also reading…
Did you know that the first Juneteenth celebration in Omaha was held at 24th and Lake Streets at the Omaha Business and Technology Park parking lot in 1990?
The holiday’s observance has evolved over the years in Omaha. Juneteenth observances in the metro area started with small carnivals and have grown to include a festival, days-long celebrations, concerts and prayer breakfasts. The highlight of the celebration most years is the Juneteenth parade through the streets of North Omaha. Thousands turn out to see spirited drill teams, church groups and local businesses.
Let’s reminisce on the celebration of African American freedom.
Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones
Let's reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.
Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.
Let's reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."
Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.
Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.
Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.
As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.
Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.
Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.
Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.