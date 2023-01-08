Reminisce on 'Kool-Aid Days'

Want to know what Hastings, Nebraska’s, claim to fame is? Just say “Hey, Kool-Aid!” Every year since 1998, Hastings has held a weekend-long festival to celebrate the inventor of Kool-Aid, Hastings’ own Edwin Perkins. Perkins created the drink mix in 1927 in his mother’s kitchen when he figured out how to dehydrate a liquid concentrate and turn it into a powdered drink. It was a “Kool” idea in 1927, and it remains one today.
The annual community festival is a nostalgic, family-friendly good time with a ton of events such as a parade, cardboard boat races, a jingle contest, kids’ costume contest and fireworks, just to name a few.
And of course, you will bump into the Kool-Aid Man, he who loves Kool-Aid so much that he busts through brick walls and yells, “Ohhhhh yeahhhhh.”
The cheap sugary drink can take anybody back to childhood with one sip. So, imagine the sugar rush — and cool mustache — you get from participating in the Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest.
The original Kool-Aid drink mix came in six flavors: grape, orange, cherry, lemon lime, raspberry and strawberry. You can now try more than 20 flavors from the “World’s largest Kool-Aid stand.”
Let’s reminisce on simpler, sweeter times when we all drank the Kool-Aid.
