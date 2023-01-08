 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on 'Kool-Aid Days'

Want to know what Hastings, Nebraska’s, claim to fame is? Just say “Hey, Kool-Aid!” Every year since 1998, Hastings has held a weekend-long festival to celebrate the inventor of Kool-Aid, Hastings’ own Edwin Perkins. Perkins created the drink mix in 1927 in his mother’s kitchen when he figured out how to dehydrate a liquid concentrate and turn it into a powdered drink. It was a “Kool” idea in 1927, and it remains one today.

Sheritha Jones

The annual community festival is a nostalgic, family-friendly good time with a ton of events such as a parade, cardboard boat races, a jingle contest, kids’ costume contest and fireworks, just to name a few.

And of course, you will bump into the Kool-Aid Man, he who loves Kool-Aid so much that he busts through brick walls and yells, “Ohhhhh yeahhhhh.”

The cheap sugary drink can take anybody back to childhood with one sip. So, imagine the sugar rush — and cool mustache — you get from participating in the Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest.

The original Kool-Aid drink mix came in six flavors: grape, orange, cherry, lemon lime, raspberry and strawberry. You can now try more than 20 flavors from the “World’s largest Kool-Aid stand.”

Let’s reminisce on simpler, sweeter times when we all drank the Kool-Aid.

CITIZEN KOOL-AID

1999: State Sen. Ardyce Bohlke, who successfully lobbied to have Kool-Aid named Nebraska’s Official Soft Drink, presents the Kool-Aid Man character with honorary Nebraska citizenship at the Kool-Aid Days Festival in Hastings, Neb. Watching is 5-year-old Brandon Howard of St. Louis, Mo., who won the 1999 National Kool-Aid Smile Contest.
2022: Luca Yeager slams down his mug after downing Kool-Aid in a quickest drinking contest, during the Kool-Aid Days Festival, at the Adams County Fair grounds in Hastings. Thousands of “kids” of all ages gather to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid, Nebraska’s Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in 1927.
1998: Todd Kirshenbaum, marketing director of Hastings Museum, prepares for the first annual Kool-Aid Days in Hastings.
2017: Twenty flavors were available at the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand during Kool-Aid Days at Central Community College in Hastings on Aug. 12.
Rebecca Schmidt (9) from Hastings was the overall winner of the Kool-Aid Jammers Boat Races. There were over 30 contestants competing in this annual event at the Hastings Aquacourt. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)

2018: Rebecca Schmidt, 9, from Hastings, was the overall winner of the Kool-Aid Jammers Boat Races. There were more than 30 contestants competing in this annual event at the Hastings Aquacourt.
Evan Hughes and his mother Melissa row their cardboard boat Lucky Dog during the 11th annual Kardboard Boat Races Sunday at Lake Hastings as part of the 2016 Kool-Aid Days. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)

2016: Evan Hughes and his mother, Melissa, row their cardboard boat Lucky Dog during the 11th annual Kardboard Boat Races at Lake Hastings as part of Kool-Aid Days. 

