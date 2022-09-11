 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on La Festa Italiana time

Homemade dishes mark 29th annual La Festa Italiana

2013: Ted Bolamperti stirs homemade spaghetti sauce at La Festa Italiana.

 KEVIN COLE, THE WORLD-HERALD

You know it’s La Festa Italiana time when the sizzle of summer gives way to the sizzle of sausage.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

La Festa Italiana, sponsored the American Italian Heritage Society, is the society’s largest event and fundraiser. It is a celebration of Italian culture, food and heritage. Attractions included bocce ball, carnival games, fireworks, live music and Italian folk dancing.

Food remains the biggest draw to the festival. Every bit of the sausages, pizzas, pastries, meatballs and sauces are homemade. Even the garden vegetables and herbs are grown by some of the 1,000 volunteers.

Did you know the festival is operated entirely by volunteers, and for many of the volunteers, it has become a family tradition?

The purpose of the festa has been to present to the Omaha community the rich culture and customs of Italy, which includes much more than great food. Although great food is always in abundance.

So, strike up the band and let’s reminisce on the last big fling of summer.

La Festa Italiana

2014: Members of the Santa Lucia Festival Band — from left, Rick Weiner, Dominick Mangano and Dan Gillpatrick —  entertain at the 30th annual La Festa Italiana.
2015: Volunteer Rich Portera, of Omaha, turns the salsiccia (Italian sausage) at La Festa Italiana.
1999: Jeaniene Bolamperti and Jeff Grasso dance with the American-Italian Folk Dancers during a program at La Festa Italiana.
2004: Cole Bidrowski, 8, of Omaha, prepares for a shot in a game of bocce during La Festa Italiana at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha Campus. 
Omaha Ne- Production line adding ingredients from sauce to cheese. American Italian Heritage Society is making 750 pizzas for their annual La Festa Italiana over Labor Day weekend. 7/30/05 (Staff Photo by Phil Johnson)

2005: A volunteer production line adds ingredients from sauce to cheese. The American-Italian Heritage Society is making 750 pizzas for their annual La Festa Italiana over Labor Day weekend. 
2001: Sam Mangiameli sings Italian love songs to Eric and Laura Bowden at the 18th annual La Festa Italiana at Metro Community College.

