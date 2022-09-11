Reminisce on La Festa Italiana time

You know it’s La Festa Italiana time when the sizzle of summer gives way to the sizzle of sausage.
La Festa Italiana, sponsored the American Italian Heritage Society, is the society’s largest event and fundraiser. It is a celebration of Italian culture, food and heritage. Attractions included bocce ball, carnival games, fireworks, live music and Italian folk dancing.
Food remains the biggest draw to the festival. Every bit of the sausages, pizzas, pastries, meatballs and sauces are homemade. Even the garden vegetables and herbs are grown by some of the 1,000 volunteers.
Did you know the festival is operated entirely by volunteers, and for many of the volunteers, it has become a family tradition?
The purpose of the festa has been to present to the Omaha community the rich culture and customs of Italy, which includes much more than great food. Although great food is always in abundance.
So, strike up the band and let’s reminisce on the last big fling of summer.
