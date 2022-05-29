Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

The Olympic Swim Trials were a prime example of Omaha's ability to make a splash and turn little-publicized sporting events into blockbuster occasions.
Since 2008, all swimming eyes have turned to Omaha as record numbers of spectators watched Olympic dreams unfold or be put on hold.
The Swim Trials in Omaha has produced major showdowns from the most dominant athletes in the world in any sport.
The world’s two best swimmers dueled in arguably the world’s most grueling race. Along with the old guard, the Trials have revealed brand new breakout stars, American records smashed, world records set and the first African American male to break a record in swimming.
Dive in and let's reminisce on last races, 1-2 finishes and the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.
Photos: Construction of U.S. Swim Trials pools at CHI Heath Center
2012: Ryan Lochte swims the butterfly leg of the men's 200 meter individual medley to place second with a time of 1:54.93, which was 0.09 behind winner Michael Phelps, during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
2016: Katie Meili and Lilly King, right, look up at their times after they finished 1-2 in the 100-meter breaststroke. “It’s super exciting, kind of a changing of the guard this time around,” King said.