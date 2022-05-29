 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

The Olympic Swim Trials were a prime example of Omaha's ability to make a splash and turn little-publicized sporting events into blockbuster occasions.

Since 2008, all swimming eyes have turned to Omaha as record numbers of spectators watched Olympic dreams unfold or be put on hold.

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

The Swim Trials in Omaha has produced major showdowns from the most dominant athletes in the world in any sport.

The world’s two best swimmers dueled in arguably the world’s most grueling race. Along with the old guard, the Trials have revealed brand new breakout stars, American records smashed, world records set and the first African American male to break a record in swimming.

Dive in and let's reminisce on last races, 1-2 finishes and the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.

Our best from the Olympic Swim Trials

2012: Ryan Lochte swims the butterfly leg of the men's 200 meter individual medley to place second with a time of 1:54.93, which was 0.09 behind winner Michael Phelps, during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
US Olympic Trials Swimming

2008: Michael Phelps swims to a first place finish in the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
Looking ahead: Thursday's events at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

2016: Simone Manuel swam in the 200-meter freestyle and led the field in the 100 freestyle, going into the semifinals that year.
061821-owh-spo-swimmain_ar48

2021: Swimmers dive in for the 200 meter individual medley semifinal during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
Swim Trials 25.jpg

2012: Cullen Jones celebrates his 50-meter freestyle final win in 2012.
Lilly King keeps rolling at Swim Trials with 100-meter breaststroke win

2016: Katie Meili and Lilly King, right, look up at their times after they finished 1-2 in the 100-meter breaststroke. “It’s super exciting, kind of a changing of the guard this time around,” King said.
Michael Phelps

2016: Despite the closeness of all of the races, Michael Phelps, right, owned a 4-0 edge over Ryan Lochte in the 200-meter individual medley at the trials.
