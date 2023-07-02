Attendees flock to this fun and free event on a summer evening, come rain or shine. It’s a family affair, so come and stay all day! Play some games, eat some food and do your best to keep Kool —with your gang. The festivities can start as early as 5 a.m. for some as they work to get the best spot in the park. Live music from local and national acts kicks off in the early evening, with fireworks rounding out the night. Neither rain nor muggy weather can deter the masses from enjoying this longtime Omaha tradition.