Thousands turn out at Memorial Park for the annual City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show.
Throughout the years, the name has changed, but the family-friendly event has remained a traditionally good time.
Attendees flock to this fun and free event on a summer evening, come rain or shine. It’s a family affair, so come and stay all day! Play some games, eat some food and do your best to keep Kool —with your gang. The festivities can start as early as 5 a.m. for some as they work to get the best spot in the park. Live music from local and national acts kicks off in the early evening, with fireworks rounding out the night. Neither rain nor muggy weather can deter the masses from enjoying this longtime Omaha tradition.
Y? Because it doesn’t quite feel like summer in Omaha until the Memorial Park concert.
2018: Jason Smith, left, and Ghana Aboelenin play an Egyptian game with Gracie Smith, back right, and Kailer Smith, not pictured, prior to the start of the Metro Credit Union Celebrates America Concert and Fireworks Show.
1988: Striking a patriotic pose at the Memorial Park concert are, from left, Joanna Golden, of Springfield, Illinois; Sarah Price, of Omaha; Jennie Golden, Joanna’s sister; and Nicholas Ilalia, of Omaha.