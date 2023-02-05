This year will mark the 85th anniversary of the first issue of the Omaha Star, a weekly publication and Nebraska’s only Black-owned newspaper.
As founder, publisher and editor of the Omaha Star, Mildred Brown fought bigotry with words. She also provided neighborhood news and commentary for more than 50 years, giving her readers a weekly helping of information about events and opinions in the Black community.
The Star grew into one of the most prosperous weekly newspapers in the country. It has been distributed in as many as 48 states and, at one point, the paper boasted a staff of 20 and circulation of more than 30,000.
Under Brown’s leadership, the Star worked to open up jobs for Black people and push for desegregation of restaurants and public facilities. The vivacious woman, who always wore a fresh corsage, helped organize marches and boycotts.
The newspaper always has operated under this motto: “Dedicated to the service of the people that no good cause shall lack a champion, and that evil shall not thrive unopposed.”
The Omaha Star building, at 2216 N. 24th St., was designated an Omaha Historical Landmark Site in 2006 and was officially entered on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.
