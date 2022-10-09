Reminisce on Mister C's old-world charm

Known for its Italian cuisine, year-round Christmas lights, outdoor piazza and artistic street scenes on walls, Mister C’s was an Omaha landmark for decades.
Did you know that Mister C’s, 5319 N. 30th St., started in 1953 as the Royal Boy drive-in restaurant, with carhops? Starting in 1964, Sebastiano (Yano) Caniglia and his wife, Mary, began expanding it into a full-service restaurant with five dining rooms seating 600 people. At its peak, the restaurant could seat 500 upstairs, 300 downstairs, 100 in the lounge and 500 outdoors.
Along with a number of family members involved in the operation, Mister C’s had a large and loyal cadre of employees. About dozen waitresses worked there for more than 20 years.
Once one of Omaha’s best-known eateries as well as a tourist attraction of sorts, the restaurant was a lot like taking a trip to Las Vegas. Whether you were celebrating a birthday, escaping for lunch or attending a wedding in the outdoor piazza, your dining experience was filled with old-world charm from the moment you walked through the wood-carved door.
Let’s reminisce on entering through the wrought-iron gates, walking past the fountain and stepping into the amazing Omaha steakhouse where it was Christmas year-round.
