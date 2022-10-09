 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on Mister C's old-world charm

Mister C's Steak House

2007: Wedding guests Shane Jochum, and Bennett and Suzanne Holzworth head to the Piazza di Maria, the outdoor courtyard built in 1988 at Mister C’s Steak House.

 LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

Known for its Italian cuisine, year-round Christmas lights, outdoor piazza and artistic street scenes on walls, Mister C’s was an Omaha landmark for decades.

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

Did you know that Mister C’s, 5319 N. 30th St., started in 1953 as the Royal Boy drive-in restaurant, with carhops? Starting in 1964, Sebastiano (Yano) Caniglia and his wife, Mary, began expanding it into a full-service restaurant with five dining rooms seating 600 people. At its peak, the restaurant could seat 500 upstairs, 300 downstairs, 100 in the lounge and 500 outdoors.

Along with a number of family members involved in the operation, Mister C’s had a large and loyal cadre of employees. About dozen waitresses worked there for more than 20 years.

Once one of Omaha’s best-known eateries as well as a tourist attraction of sorts, the restaurant was a lot like taking a trip to Las Vegas. Whether you were celebrating a birthday, escaping for lunch or attending a wedding in the outdoor piazza, your dining experience was filled with old-world charm from the moment you walked through the wood-carved door.

Let’s reminisce on entering through the wrought-iron gates, walking past the fountain and stepping into the amazing Omaha steakhouse where it was Christmas year-round.

Mister C's Steak House

1989: Yano Caniglia’s last project was the palatial outdoor garden, the Piazza di Maria. It was built in honor of his wife, Mary.
Mary Holliday rushes hot plates to their tables. Some waitresses have been their for 14 yearss, others since they were 14.

2007: Mary Holliday rushes hot plates to tables. Some waitresses have been at the restaurant for 14 years, others since they were 14.
Mister C's cutout

2007: A life-size cutout of Mister C’s family filled a faux balcony in the restaurant’s grotto-like façade. The steakhouse permanently closed in 2007.
Mary and Yano Caniglia in Mr C's Steakhouse photo by Mike Kelley/OWH

2007: Mary and Yano Caniglia in Mister C’s Steakhouse.
Mister C's dining room

2007: Mister C’s hosted thousands of family celebrations for anniversaries, birthdays and other occasions. Fans loved the ample portions and distinctive decorations.
LIV MISTER C.jpg

1986: Mister C’s Steak House.
Mr. C.'s Restaurant on 30th & Fort.

1967: At its peak, the restaurant could seat 500 upstairs, 300 downstairs, 100 in the lounge and 500 outdoors.

