Reminisce on MLK in Omaha

Martin Luther King, Jr. (right) visits with Paul Hayes during a June, 1958 visit to Omaha

Martin Luther King, Jr. visits with Paul Hayes at the home of Ned and Bertha Moore in North Omaha.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

There’s an adage that goes: “The best part of the meal is the company.” And those words were never more true than in June 1958 when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to town.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian

King was in town to attend the National Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Congress. King, then 29 years old, spent two days in Omaha. In that time, he gave a speech to an estimated 18,000 people, he was named vice-president of the organization and he had a delicious soul food meal with Ned and Bertha Moore and their family at their home at 2011 Ohio St.

The Baptist preacher from Georgia became the principal leader of the nonviolent civil rights movement in this country. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’”

Did you know that in 1983, Congress made the third Monday in January a national holiday in honor of King, who remains the only African American to be commemorated in this way? January 20, 1986, was the first observance of the federal holiday.

Tomorrow, Omaha and the nation will mark the Martin Luther King holiday. It’s a good day to contemplate King’s moral vision, his unquestioned courage and his deep and abiding commitment to justice and equality under the law, achieved by the difficult means of nonviolence.

Let’s reminisce on a dream and an extraordinary man with an extraordinary message.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was photographed standing and waving after being elected vice president of the National Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Congress. The 1958 convention, a weeklong event at the City Auditorium in Omaha, was attende...

1958: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was photographed standing and waving after being elected vice president of the National Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Congress. The 1958 convention, a weeklong event at the City Auditorium in Omaha, was attended by 15,000 delegates — at the time the second largest in Omaha history. At left is Dr. O. Clay Maxwell, who was elected president of the congress.
Dr. O. Clay Maxwell, center, Martin Luther King and well-wishers after Dr. Maxwell was elected president National Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Congress at the Civic Auditorium. ran June 20, 1958

1958: Dr. O. Clay Maxwell, center, Martin Luther King Jr. and well-wishers after Dr. Maxwell was elected president National Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Congress at the Civic Auditorium.
JRB-MLK

2004: Martin Luther King III dedicated a new statue to his father in the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza between the City County Building and the Douglas County Courthouse. As Omaha artist Littleton Alston pulled the cover off the statue, dozens of helium filled balloons were released.
JRB-MLK

2004: Martin Luther King III dedicated a new statue to his father in the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza between the City County Building and the Douglas County Courthouse.
Martin Luther King memorial at 24th and Lake Streets in North Omaha

2019: Martin Luther King Cornerstone Memorial was completed in 2006 at the corner of 24th and Lake Streets

