Reminisce on MLK in Omaha

There’s an adage that goes: “The best part of the meal is the company.” And those words were never more true than in June 1958 when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to town.

King was in town to attend the National Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Congress. King, then 29 years old, spent two days in Omaha. In that time, he gave a speech to an estimated 18,000 people, he was named vice-president of the organization and he had a delicious soul food meal with Ned and Bertha Moore and their family at their home at 2011 Ohio St.

The Baptist preacher from Georgia became the principal leader of the nonviolent civil rights movement in this country. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’”

Did you know that in 1983, Congress made the third Monday in January a national holiday in honor of King, who remains the only African American to be commemorated in this way? January 20, 1986, was the first observance of the federal holiday.

Tomorrow, Omaha and the nation will mark the Martin Luther King holiday. It’s a good day to contemplate King’s moral vision, his unquestioned courage and his deep and abiding commitment to justice and equality under the law, achieved by the difficult means of nonviolence.

Let’s reminisce on a dream and an extraordinary man with an extraordinary message.