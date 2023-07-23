Over its 47-year history, Native Omaha Days Homecoming festival has grown to become North Omaha’s largest event. Thousands of people with North Omaha roots, who have moved away, return to reminisce and reconnect with friends and family.

The days-long homecoming celebration was organized in 1977 by Bettie McDonald and Vera Johnson, founders of the Native Omaha Club.

Did you know that the first homecoming brought thousands of people home to dance in the Dreamland Ballroom, shop along the then-bustling North 24th Street business district or catch up with longtime friends along the block?

The highlight of those homecoming activities was a picnic at N.P. Dodge Park that was attended by an estimated 10,000 people.

Thousands now return to Omaha every two years for the celebration, and the streets of North Omaha are packed as families, schools and friends hold reunions.

The Native Omaha Days Homecoming parade is now the largest meet-and-greet on 30th Street, replete with drill teams, Black fraternities and sororities, alumni organizations — and lots of people giving shout outs and hugs on the route to old friends they haven’t seen in a minute.

Let’s reminisce on North Omaha’s biennial celebration of culture, community and coming together.