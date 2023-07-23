Over its 47-year history, Native Omaha Days Homecoming festival has grown to become North Omaha’s largest event. Thousands of people with North Omaha roots, who have moved away, return to reminisce and reconnect with friends and family.
The days-long homecoming celebration was organized in 1977 by Bettie McDonald and Vera Johnson, founders of the Native Omaha Club.
Did you know that the first homecoming brought thousands of people home to dance in the Dreamland Ballroom, shop along the then-bustling North 24th Street business district or catch up with longtime friends along the block?
The highlight of those homecoming activities was a picnic at N.P. Dodge Park that was attended by an estimated 10,000 people.
Thousands now return to Omaha every two years for the celebration, and the streets of North Omaha are packed as families, schools and friends hold reunions.
The Native Omaha Days Homecoming parade is now the largest meet-and-greet on 30th Street, replete with drill teams, Black fraternities and sororities, alumni organizations — and lots of people giving shout outs and hugs on the route to old friends they haven’t seen in a minute.
Let’s reminisce on North Omaha’s biennial celebration of culture, community and coming together.
2009: The crowds and the marchers turned 30th Street into one big party as the Native Omaha celebration kicked into high gear with a massive parade that traveled on 30th Street from Parker to Ruggles Streets.
2007: The members of GBT Academy of the Arts prepare a 30-by-5-foot mural that will be hung in the Qwest Center (now CHI Center) for a Native Omaha awards program. The mural has images of pre-1967 buildings along 24th Street from Cuming Street to Ames Avenue. Working on the mural are, from left, Deborah Clute, Yvette Goodwin, Maurice Patterson and Teonne Daye. The mural took four weeks after research to complete.